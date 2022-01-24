Crypto company EGridd introduces world's first Green Energy Blockchain Ecosystem coupled with breakthrough Magnetic Generator Technology

EGridd assures a better future for green energy through its state-of-the-art green energy blockchain ecosystem backed by patented advanced technologies, to offer groundbreaking opportunities for investors.

A new crypto farm, EGridd, is all set to dawn in a new era of green energy space by launching the world's FIRST Green Energy Blockchain Ecosystem, that will be powered by a revolutionary patented Magnetic Generator Technology as one of the first of many technologies we aim to bring under our umbrella of offerings. The cutting-edge Green Blockchain ecosystem aims to support people with convenient access to eco-friendly renewable energy through a decentralized P2P network of green energy suppliers with energy users. EGridd is driven by the mission to enable people to buy clean, renewable energy without extra costs, by maintaining at the same price as conventional power plants and striving to be more costs effective in the near future, yet adding opportunities to access and yield from, while raising awareness to be more socially driven to aid in our environmental issues, than just being end energy consumers as most of us are today.





EGRIDD is the green energy token of EGridd.

“We bring to you an end-to-end green energy ecosystem that extends green blockchain projects easy access to all the growth opportunities that exist in ‘green’ technology, with due compliance for the sustainability and protection of the environment. Our green energy blockchain ecosystem empowers users with our breakthrough technology to generate, yield as well as sell electricity within our DeFi infrastructure”, stated Edrick S., the founder of EGridd.

“Akin to Alibaba, eBay, Lazada etc., as the globally recognized marketplace platforms for many types of consumer products catered to the mass markets and businesess, our EGridd ecosystem is compatible in adding any form of green energy technologies, including the existing ones and the ones we will witness in the future. We do value all kinds of green energies, ranging from wind, solar, to thermal, and more - thus we are positive that EGridd will ascend to being a statutory legislator platform in the coming era of green energy sources, where our token subscribers could utilize it for various beneficial purposes under one roof.”

The EGridd green energy blockchain ecosystem comprises of 3 parts -

EGridd Decentralized Exchange (EDEX)

EGridd Green Energy Generation (EGEG)

EGridd Central Energy Exchange (ECEE)

Starting with the exchange, EDEX, it introduces a novel way to trade crypto without a third party. This eliminates problems like hacking, fraud, etc., that have occurred at some exchanges. The EDEX operates on the Binance Smart Chain, deemed by most savvy users as one of the best and largest smart Blockchain exchange platforms in the world, which also happens to be the most costs effective, whereby users can swap their BUSD to EGRIDD tokens without feeling sizeable losses in their spreads. EGridd welcomes users to join its liquidity pool that offers great passive reward opportunities pegged to viable intrinsic technologies and businesses.

“By joining EDEX, you will witness a faster growth in your investments while also enjoying more control over them. In other words, EDEX offers you a great opportunity to be a part of a historical revolution.”

Coming next to the source of green energy generation, the chief concept of EGEG is based on a breakthrough technology applying Magnetic Rotational Technology. When two magnets with poles meet, they dispel, but get attracted to each other when two opposite poles meet. The Magnetic Rotational Technology works by placing a series of magnets in various directions, which results in a spinning momentum motor leading to the development of a magnetic generator producing green energy. This next-gen technology lays the foundation for our EGEG Generators, such as EGEG-XX, with zero radiation emissions regardless of the scalability.

Per the statements of Mr. Calvin Q., COO of EGridd, the EGEG-XX generator is designed to resolve the existing list of problems in the current green energy world. These include – lack of available adequate green technologies to meet demands, low efficiency outputs of current green technologies, need for extensive areas to deploy existing green energy mediums (such as solar panels), and low ROI. Additionally, many current De-Fi projects can’t substantiate with real world tangible projects to assure subscribers of the true market value derivation.

The EGridd ecosystem resolves the above mentioned problems through an exclusive blend of a revolutionary green energy technology (Magnetic Rotational Technology), De-Fi, and blockchain. For comparisons to regular green energy mediums like solar panels, the EGEG-XX Generator assures a much lower installation cost and footprint for deployment. Further, while the current solar panel technologies generate at a 10%+/- operational efficiency, the EGEG-XX solution promises a consistent 99% operational efficiency. Importantly, it comes with a longer lifespan and a one time per year maintenance vs solar panels. Last but not the least, while solar panels require an average of 5 years to reap ROI, the EGEG-XX assures very healthy ROI in just 1.5 to 2.5 years.

But to take into account the phrases: “you can’t please everyone” and “respect the existing proven technologies and inventors”, our Egridd ecosystem gladly welcomes and will include other green energy technologies under one platform roof. After all, our most pertinent value proposition is to develop a more socially responsible awareness, attitude and adoption (AAA) of green energies in general to aid the dire need in reducing our world’s environmental issues. Therefore, we would like to end with a phrase: “what’s the use of having all the wealth, if we don’t live and enjoy in a healthy world?”.

Which brings us to the last leg of the ecosystem, ECEE. It is the platform where excess generated energy will be traded between power grid providers, sellers of green energy, and buyers. From which, the payments for the sale of excess green energy will go back to the initial EGRIDD token investors, thereby completing the full cycle of the EGridd green energy blockchain ecosystem.

“Our ecosystem assures unmatched high transaction throughput, eliminates ambiguity on electricity meter readings, and ensures better user experience with blockchain technology.”

Will EGridd be the next potential green energy stock?

“We are moving fast by leaps and bounds. Therefore, in order to gain the right tractions, we are conscientiously engaging with accredited and experienced industry specialists to aid EGridd to, lobby correctly and mitigate against potential suppressions which had happened in the past with various wonderful inventions, creating apt market buzz, and developing into a global presence platform of access and opportunities for everyone. Naturally, listing EGridd as a green energy stock will be in our cards. We welcome interested and like minded investors to join the business and lead the traffic for our presale at Pink Sale from 25th January 2022 to 28th January 2022 from 11:00am UTC.”

