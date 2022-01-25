Submit Release
DEP Reminds Public of Simple Steps to Reduce Air Pollutants When Burning Wood During Winter (22/P002)

(22/P002) TRENTON – As New Jersey settles into winter, residents are reminded that basic safety practices can reduce the impacts of burning wood on air quality in their homes and neighborhoods, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today.

imageBurning wood in fireplaces, wood stoves, or outdoor wood boilers can help reduce energy costs but also emit small particles and other air pollutants. Common-sense steps, however, can significantly reduce these effects while also safeguarding  public health.

Short-term exposure to wood smoke can aggravate lung or heart conditions for some people. Children, teenagers, older adults and people with lung diseases such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or heart conditions are most susceptible to the effects of wood smoke.

“We encourage the public to follow common sense steps for building fires that provide warmth but limit exposure to air pollutants that can impact others,” said Frank Steitz, Director of the DEP’s Division of Air Quality. “Following these guidelines will go a long way to addressing both health and safety at the same time.”

Residents planning to burn wood as their major way to heat their home this winter may consider upgrading to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-certified wood stove or fireplace insert. The newer equipment will reduce air pollution and is much more energy efficient.

The DEP recommends these guidelines for burning wood at home:

Residents should be aware that state regulations and some municipal ordinances prohibit the emission of visible smoke from outdoor wood boilers.

Wood boilers heat a fluid that is circulated in homes and buildings for heating purposes. Under state regulations, these boilers may only emit visible smoke for three minutes every 30 minutes.

For more information on safe wood burning visit www.nj.gov/dep/baqp/woodburning.html or www.epa.gov/burnwise/.

To learn more about the Division of Air Quality, visit www.nj.gov/dep/daq/

##

PHOTOS/Top: DEP. Bottom: EPA Burn Wise website

