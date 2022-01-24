Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 24, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of January 24 will include the following:

Monday, January 24 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette attended a facility tour of a Walgreens Distribution Center, 101 Alliance Parkway, Williamston, S.C.

Tuesday, January 25 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, January 28-Monday, January 31: Gov. McMaster will participate in the National Governors Association and Republican Governors Association’s winter meetings, Washington, D.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: January 17, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of January 17, 2022, included:

Tuesday, January 18

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state agencies.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, January 19

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster delivered his 2022 State of the State address, House chambers, State House, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, January 20

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held an EMD Executive Call concerning winter weather.

Friday, January 21

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

-###-