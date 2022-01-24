Submit Release
Supreme Court of North Carolina Names Grant Buckner as the New Clerk of Court

Chief Justice Paul Newby announced today that Grant Buckner has been named as the 17th clerk of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. Buckner takes over the role from Amy Funderburk, who will be leaving the position in February. 

"We look forward to working with Grant in his new capacity as clerk," said Chief Justice Newby. "I am confident he will continue to serve the Court and North Carolinians with the same fervor he has demonstrated in his previous roles with the Court."

Buckner is somewhat of a fixture at the Supreme Court. Early during his tenure with the Court, he clerked for former Justice Bob N. Hunter, Jr. at the North Carolina Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of North Carolina, and later clerked for former Chief Justice Mark Martin.

Among his many accomplishments during his service to the Court, Buckner established the framework and jurisdiction for the Supreme Court's Office of Administrative Counsel. In his role as lead counsel, Buckner provided legal counsel to the Supreme Court about court rules, drafted rule amendments, published codifications for each of the Court’s 17 rule sets, and maintained the Court’s rules webpage. Buckner also provided legal counsel to the Supreme Court about pending cases and administrative tasks, reviewed and offered editing advice on opinions, managed the Supreme Court’s termination-of-parental-rights docket, provided staff support to the Chief Justice’s Rules Advisory Commission, and provided legal counsel to and drafted orders for the Chief Justice in response to emergencies affecting the courts including COVID-19.   

The duties of the clerk of the Supreme Court of North Carolina are set forth in the North Carolina General Statutes. Pursuant to statute, Buckner will take the oath of office before he begins to perform his duties.

