Jan. 24 – Jan. 28, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Jan. 24 9:30 a.m. Meet with Olympic Committee Location: Virtual meeting 10 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Virtual meeting 11:15 a.m. Speak at Park City Day at the Capitol Location: Gold Room 1:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Hospital Association Location: Virtual meeting 2 p.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Virtual meeting

Tuesday, Jan. 25 9 a.m. Meet with Utah Housing Corporation Location: Rampton Room 9:45 a.m. Meet with United Way of Salt Lake Location: Governor’s Office 10:30 a.m. Meet with Congressman Burgess Owens Location: Governor’s Office 4 p.m. Meet with President Adams and Speaker Wilson Location: Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Jan. 26 8 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Minority leadership Location: Virtual meeting 9 a.m. Speak at PTA Day at the Capitol Location: Virtual meeting 9:30 a.m. Meet with Rich Linder, chief executive officer of Xenter Location: Governor’s Office 10:15 a.m. Meet with Jeff Gustavson, president of Chevron New Energies Location: Governor’s Office 2 p.m. Host Jewish outreach meeting Location: Governor’s Mansion

Thursday, Jan. 27 No public events

Friday, Jan. 28 – Monday, Jan. 31 All Day: Attend National Governors Association and Republican Governors Association Winter Meetings Location: Washington, D.C.

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Jan. 24 No public events

Tuesday, Jan. 25

No public events

Wednesday, Jan. 26 No public events

Thursday, Jan. 27

No public events

Friday, Jan. 28 No public events

