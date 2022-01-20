2022-01-20 10:04:16.407 $1 Million Scratchers Prize Won In Independence

2022-01-20 10:04:16.407

A Scratchers player has claimed a $1 million prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “$300 Million Cash Explosion” game. The winning ticket was purchased at Price Chopper, 2301 S. Sterling Ave., in Independence.

This is the ninth $1 million prize claimed on “$300 Million Cash Explosion” since the ticket became available in 2018. More than $94.4 million in prizes remain unclaimed in the game, including one $10 million top prize, three other $1 million second prizes, and six prizes of $50,000.

Tickets purchased in Jackson County in the last fiscal year won Missouri Lottery players more than $92.3 million in the last fiscal year. Retailers in the county earned more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses during the same time, while educational programs in the county received more than $22.4 million in appropriated Lottery funds. To view how these funds were appropriated by school district, visit MOLottery.com