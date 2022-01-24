I-65 in Robertson Co. Narrowed to One Lane in Both Directions for Emergency Paving

ROBERTSON CO., Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting a single-lane closure in the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 65 for emergency milling and paving.

The interstate was narrowed to one lane Sunday from mile marker 111 to mile marker 118 in each direction. The closures will remain in place through the morning rush hour until the work is complete in the coming days.

Recent back-to-back winter storms and high traffic volumes have caused large potholes to form within the 9-mile widening project on I-65. The asphalt pavement continues to deteriorate creating unsafe driving conditions and causing property damage.

The closure will shorten as the road is repaired. Crews are currently working in the northbound lane, which is expected to reopen first. Work will then move to the southbound lane. Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time, and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.