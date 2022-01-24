Ray Tanner, UofSC Athletics Director Dr. Gregory B. Levett, Sr., Founder of Gregory Levett and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory James A. Muhammad, President & C.E.O. of Lakeshore Public Media

Allen University Announces Honorees for 16th Annual UNCF Scholarship Gala

UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University will host the 16th annual UNCF Scholarship Gala and Richard Allen Awards on Friday, February 11, 2022. The formal event will begin at 7:00 pm at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The 2022 Richard Allen Award honorees are Mr. Ray Tanner, Dr. Gregory B. Levett, Sr., and Mr. James A. Muhammad. The award recognizes trailblazers who have made exceptional contributions to education and their communities.

Mr. Ray Tanner, the University of South Carolina Athletics Director, oversees a program where student-athletes achieve tremendous success in competitions, classrooms, and the community. His athletes have also posted a cumulative 3.0 GPA or better in 29-consecutive semesters.

Under his watch, the Gamecocks have won two national championships, 16 S.E.C. regular season and tournament championships, and posted three of the top six finishers in the Learfield I.M.G. College Directors' Cup All-Sports Standings in school history. Mr. Tanner also spearheaded the development of "The Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise," which guarantees four-year scholarships for all qualifying sports.

Dr. Gregory B. Levett, Sr., founded Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory in 1980. To date, Dr. Levett has donated over $2 million to institutions of higher learning, churches, hospitals, charities, and community organizations.

Dr. Levett currently serves as a member on the Board of Directors for Emory University Hospital and on the budget and finance committee for Emory DeKalb Hospital. He continues to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, who understood success is rooted in helping and serving others.

Mr. James A. Muhammad is the first African American President & C.E.O. of Lakeshore Public Media. His transformative leadership style has converted Lakeshore Public Media into a nationally recognized public media operation. He is also one of the few African Americans responsible for the monumental joint venture between PBS and NPR.

Upon his arrival, Lakeshore won its first Emmy Award and has been recognized for four Emmy Award nominations.

For more information on the gala, visit www. Gala@allenuniversity.edu or contact Mr. Ti Barnes, Director of Development/Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement, at (803) 376-5724 or Tbarnes@allenuniversity.edu.