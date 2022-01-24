North Carolina demonstrates and loans Toothbrush Pillow to residents with self-care and independent living disability
ANTHEM PLEASANT, AMERICAN BUSINESSMAN AND INVENTOR, PROVIDES TOOTHBRUSH PILLOW TO THE STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY PROGRAMRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In North Carolina, The Tar Heel State, sometimes acquiring the right equipment, technology, and tools to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities can be among life's challenges. Now a state agency is demonstrating or loaning out an assistive device before purchasing online or from a store to make life easier and trust that when you get the device home, it works as advertised.
According to CDC.gov, 4 percent of North Carolina’s adults have a self-care disability and 8 percent have an independent living disability. There's new hope for North Carolinians with disabling health issues such as Parkinson's, arthritis, M.S., or loss of limb from inventor and entrepreneur Anthem Pleasant through a small FSA & HSA medical eligible device called the Toothbrush Pillow.
"The Toothbrush Pillow rests on a counter and securely holds and balances the toothbrush while the person applies toothpaste. It makes a routine daily function easier to accomplish using only one hand,” Pleasant says. “It is a small, inexpensive device that helps affected persons maintain good oral health.”
“Better still, the Toothbrush Pillow can be demonstrated in the home or used on a short-term loan before purchasing the device,” Pleasant says. The home demonstrations are available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines, “Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.”
In North Carolina, Pleasant said, the device has been placed in the state’s Advanced Technology (AT) Demonstration Center. The process to get a demonstration or device loan is to call one of nine center locations and arrange a meeting. We have been working with Tammy Pereboom, PT, Assistive Technologist Professional, to get the Toothbrush Pillow into inventory. The following is an excerpt about North Carolina’s Assistive Technology Program:
NCATP hosts a series of live, weekly events to highlight how technology can help us connect with people, activities and our communities. Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m., the experts will demo a new assistive technology (AT) device or tool and share tips on how it can help you stay active, engaged and connected.
After the demo, the AT experts will answer questions from attendees about the featured device and other assistive technology topics.
The North Carolina Assistive Technology Program (NCATP) is a state and federally funded program that provides assistive technology services statewide to people of all ages and abilities. Provides device demonstration, short-term device loans, and reutilization of assistive technology. We promote independence for people with disabilities through access to technology.
The goal for is for all 56 AT Locations (50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico) to soon present the Toothbrush Pillow through their local Assistive Technology programs. Currently the device is at 21 AT Locations.
Pleasant says the Toothbrush Pillow is available on Amazon and direct website. “But having it demonstrated in the home by an occupational therapist before purchase allows the user to have more confidence that the device will work for them.”
