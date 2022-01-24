Global Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market is projected to reach a market value of US$9,771.8 Million by 2032: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new report on Global Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market Forecast 2022-2032: - Market Segment by Workflow (Upstream, Downstream), Type (Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Flow Meters and Sensors, PH Sensors, Oxygen Sensors, Conductivity Sensors, Others), End-use (CMOs/CROs, In-house Manufacturers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market. COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis (V-shaped recovery, W-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, L-shaped recovery)

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market Outlook

According to Visiongain analysis, Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors market was valued at US$2,253.8 million in 2021. The global market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.71% from 2022 to 2027 and is expected to reach US$4,838.7 million in 2027 from its previous value of US$2,545.4 million in 2022. Visiongain further anticipates that the region will reach US$9,771.8 million in 2032 while growing at a CAGR of 14.40% from 2022 to 2032.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

What is the current size of the overall global single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors market? How much will this market be worth from 2022 to 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors market over the next ten years?

What are the main segments within the overall single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors market?

How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2022 to 2032?

How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

What are the largest national markets for the world’s single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors ?

? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

What are their revenue potentials to 2032?

How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2032, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

What are some of the most prominent single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors currently in development?

What are the main trends that will affect the world’s single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors market between 2022 and 2032?

What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

What are the social, technological, economic, and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

How will the global single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors market evolve over the forecasted period, 2022 to 2032?

What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2022 to 2032?

How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2022, and which countries will lead the market in 2032, achieving the highest revenues and fastest growth?

How will that industry evolve between 2022 and 2032, especially in R&D?

What are the Market Drivers?

Collaborations Among Players to Fuel Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market Growth

Collaborations between sensor OEMs and independent sensor suppliers help to ensure the integrity of whole single-use assemblies. Pall Corporation teamed with Single-Use Support GmbH for pharmacological advances in December 2020. Pall's integrated solution portfolio is being augmented by the RoSS platform, which is supplied by the latter company. The goal of these collaborations is to accelerate the implementation of disposable sensors in both upstream and downstream unit operations. Furthermore, due to the development of single-use sensors with broader applications, the market for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors is predicted to rise.

What are the Market Opportunities?

Industry 4.0 to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

Sensors that are state-of-the-art are required by bio manufacturers for use in advanced designs such as closed, automated, and integrated process schemes. Companies are increasingly looking for non-invasive, flexible, and highly sensitive sensor devices that may be employed in both single-use and multi-use applications. Some new in-line sensors use Bluetooth technology to send real-time data to a wireless device (such as a laptop or tablet). Smart sensors are also gaining popularity due to their capacity to automatically recalibrate, and they are often used in conjunction with a software system. Smart gadgets like this are part of the drive toward digital production, sometimes known as "Industry 4.0." The Internet of Things (IoT) and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are new technology paradigms that enable instruments, sophisticated information systems, and process equipment (all "things") to connect and interact via the Internet. Pumps, reactors, laboratory equipment, and other machinery and gadgets may all provide data to IoT sensors linked to smart devices. These sensors may be directly or indirectly linked to IoT networks. Establishing a wireless sensor network (WSN) inside an IoT framework would be excellent.

Many businesses and consumers are considering emerging technology and looking for applications in many industries, including health sciences. New sensor technology for measuring temperature and humidity is a good example. In contemporary facilities, it has uses in both GMP and non-GMP environments, but such sensors may also be useful for troubleshooting in older facilities with Wi-Fi capability. Having a centralized building or utility management system is more costly than extending Wi-Fi capabilities to distant locations. Wi-Fi technology can also extract useful data for troubleshooting or improving capabilities, and this capacity has opened the door to far better data at cheaper prices.

Single-use sensors are often used in disposable bioreactors and other unit activities, ranging from purification chromatography through final fill–finish. Sensors for pressure, temperature, conductivity, absorbance and turbidity are being developed by major corporations for real-time monitoring and process control.

Technological Challenges Related to Use of Single-Use Sensors to Hamper Market Growth

Market expansion may be hampered by technological obstacles in the installation of single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors. As a result, businesses are concentrating their efforts on the creation of better disposable sensors. In a wetted & retracted state, for example, Emerson Electric's Rosemount 550pH single-use sensor & connection provides storage, gamma sterilisation, installation, & standardisation. This allows developing market players to capture significant market share, propelling the market for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has offered attractive prospects for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors manufacturers. The epidemic offers a fresh viewpoint on single-use system implementation. Demand for bioprocessing technology is increasing at major biopharmaceutical companies, which are generating revenue. For example, Serum Institute used ABEC's custom single run technology to improve the large-scale, single-use manufacture of almost 1 billion doses of Novavax COVid-19 vaccine in September 2020.

Competitive Landscape

To gain a competitive edge, single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors, companies adopt a variety of strategies. These include product launch, investment in R&D, partnerships, regional business expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and facility expansion. Some of the major companies operating in the global single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors market are ABEC, Broadley-James Corporation, Avantor, Danaher Corporation, Dover Corporation, ESI Ultrapure, Emerson Electric Co, Eppendorf AG, Equflow, Hamilton Company, High Purity New England, Inc., Malema Engineering Corporation, METTLER TOLEDO, Parker Hannifin Corporation, PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH, PendoTECH LLC, Sartorius AG, SONOTEC GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among other prominent players.

