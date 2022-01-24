More about February Monthly Parole Board Meeting is Canceled

January 19, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles scheduled for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, has been canceled.

____________________________________ La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq. Director of Legal Services Executive Secretary to the Board