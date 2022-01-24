The Master and Margarita Animated Film by Alexander Golberg Jero Setup to Win an Oscar in 2025
Alexander Golberg Jero has dreamed of making The Master and Margarita into an animated film that will be recognized for generations. Turning this story into an animated film was the only thing that made sense. Jero is taking his unique vision and transforming it into a masterpiece that is going to be setup to win an Oscar in 2025.
Utilizing 3 Types of Animation
Animated technologies are always advancing and Alexander Goldberg Jero strives to use the latest in this technology. In this case, this film uses 2D animation, 3D animation, and performance capture. The main priority with using each of these different animation techniques is to embrace the visual contrast of these types of animation. This is similar to how live action films utilize different techniques to further storytelling.
The 3D animation of this film to showcase the interaction between the various characters in the more comedic storylines in Moscow City. Performance capture is used to capture realism, showcasing the realistic elements of the storytelling. Lastly, the classic 2D animation is used to emphasize the story in the biblical part of this tale.
Each of the different types of animation was specifically handpicked due to how well they went with the various aspects of the story. By enhancing the story through the contrast of the different animation types, the story flows in such an incredible way that each part stands out to the viewers.
Artistically Visualizing Actors Who Have Passed Away in Animation to Preserve Their Legacy
The Master and Margarita was a tale that was banned by the government, making it a legendary piece that needs to be discovered by future generations. This is why it was so important to create a great animated piece using various animated techniques. The Master and Margarita is a story that deserves celebration, but in recent years there has been a lot of loss suffered when it comes to beloved and legendary actors. Jero believes that these actors should also be celebrated. As the script states:
Master: Ah, I understand. You’ve killed us. We’re dead.
Azazello: Oh, how intelligent that is. Oh, for pity’s sake, is it you I hear talking? Your friend calls you a master. How can you be dead?
This movie will be dedicated to some of the most beloved famous people of our time including Elizabeth Taylor, Christopher Plummer, Luke Perry, Tanya Roberts, Betty White, Ed Asner, Cicely Tyson, Prince Phillip, Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Diana Rigg, Sean Connery and many others.
The goal is to preserve the legacy of these beloved famous figures of our lifetime. It was important for Alexander Golberg Jero to preserve these figures in an artistically visual manner to share their legacies for years to come.
Music Experience in 3-Dimensional Sound Reality
His pieces are unlike anything you will hear elsewhere, creating his own piece of music history that you will want to be a part of as a music lover. You will experience his music in 3D, appealing to all of your senses while you take in the talented musical talents that Jero shares with his audience.
Conclusion
Alexander Golberg Jero is currently in the process of the selection of the Major Animation or Film Studio to continue the production of this film. Studios that are welcome include: Walt Disney Studios, Sony Pictures, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, Amazon Studios, Netflix and any interest big budget entities.
Aleksandr Golberg Jero
