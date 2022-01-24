Remittance Market Projected to Boost at $1,227.22 Billion And Growing at A CAGR of 5.7% By 2030
Remittance is referred as sending of money by foreign migrant cross border to another person via electronic payments, drafts, and check.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in mobile-based payment channels and cross-border transactions and decrease in remittance transfer time & cost drives the growth of the market. In addition, increase in adoption of banking & financial sectors across the globe fuels the remittance market growth. However, rise in number of financial crimes and lack of awareness for digital remittance is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in digital remittance market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
Region wise, the remittance market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2020 and is expected to witness growth at the highest rate owing to growing number of immigrants and increasing adoption of digital remittance owing to rapidly advancing technologies, evolving customer expectations, and a changing regulatory landscape, which are driving the automation of cross-border and remittance services.
By end user, the personal segment is expected to garner a significant remittance market size and is expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to money sent by the migrant labor workforce to their home country as they migrate to other countries to pursue work such as seasonal work.
The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the remittance market. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the remittance market share.
The key players profiled in the remittance market analysis are Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., MoneyGram International Inc., RIA Financial Services Ltd., TransferWise Ltd., UAE Exchange, Wells Fargo, Western Union Holdings Inc. and XOOM. These key players have adopted various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.
