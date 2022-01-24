Wolf Administration Awards More Than $2.1 Million for Safety, Streetscape, Sewage, and Stormwater Improvements in Five Counties

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin today announced more than $2.1 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to improve safety, repair roadways and sidewalks, and make sewage and stormwater updates in communities in Columbia, Mercer, Northumberland, Sullivan, and Venango counties.

“CDBG grants fund a wide variety of projects that make our communities better places to live, work and play,” said Sec. Davin. “We remain committed to providing this support to communities throughout Pennsylvania.”

Columbia County:

Columbia County was awarded $263,436 for three projects: the installation of a pavilion in Briar Creek Borough that will allow local children to participate in after-school activities; funding for a veterans rental housing program in Columbia County, where the county will purchase a home or multi-unit building and rent it to eligible veterans; and funding for the Columbia County Blight Program, which identifies and obtains access to blighted properties throughout the county for the purpose of demolition.

Mercer County:

The City of Hermitage was awarded a total of $337,249 for two projects: roadway repaving and stormwater improvements on Concord Road, Trace Street, Meadowbrook Road and Shadyside Drive; and a housing rehabilitation project that will see the rehabilitation of an estimated seven single-family, owner-occupied homes in the city.

Northumberland County:

The City of Shamokin was awarded $316,934 for projects including: road reconstruction and repaving of First Street, Walnut Street and Water Street; the demolition of blighted properties as part of downtown revitalization; and improvements to a community garden on Sunbury Street.

Northumberland County was awarded $703,609 for several projects: a waterline replacement for the Herndon Borough-Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority (HBJTJMA); the creation of drainage ditches and storm water channels on East District Road in Delaware Township; the reconstruction of curb cuts and ramps in Milton Borough; the creation of a downtown park on Oak Street in the borough of Mount Carmel; and the construction of a ramp for people with disabilities at the community gym at the Ralpho Township office.

Sullivan County:

Sullivan County was awarded $209,717 for two projects: the rehabilitation of the sewage system in Sonestown and an elevator upgrade to the Sullivan County courthouse.

Venango County:

The City of Franklin was awarded $315,030 for several projects, including street improvements to the 300 block of 11th Street, the 200 and 600 blocks of 12th Street, the 200 block of West Park, the 100 and 200 blocks of South Park, and the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Funds will also be used for stormwater improvements to 11th and Sassafras Streets in the city, as well as the demolition of a blighted property.

CDBG funds enable communities to effectively address local community development needs by providing federal funds to develop viable communities through the provision of modest housing and a suitable living environment. Funds are also used to expand economic opportunities geared to low-and moderate-income individuals and to improve infrastructure critical to community health and welfare.

