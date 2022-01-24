New Hampshire Man Injured in Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Gregory Jellison 603-744-5470 January 24, 2022

Bethlehem, NH – On Saturday, January 22 at approximately 2:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were called to the scene of a snowmobile crash off Prospect Street in Bethlehem. Casey Bourque, 43, of Sanbornton, NH, was operating on a trail near Prospect Street in Bethlehem when he lost control of the machine and struck a telephone pole. Mr. Bourque sustained serious injuries. He was transported from the accident scene by Bethlehem Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital. Ultimately, due to the extent of his injuries, Mr. Bourque was transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

The crash investigation is still ongoing, but at this time it appears that alcohol may have been a contributing factor. Conservation Officers were assisted by the Bethlehem Police Department, Bethlehem Fire Department, and medical providers from the Littleton Fire Department.