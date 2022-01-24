Contacts

GOVERNOR SCOTT ANNOUNCES NEW $50 MILLION HOMEOWNER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TO HELP KEEP HOMEOWNERS HOUSED

The Homeowner Assistance Program will award grants of up to $30,000 towards a variety of overdue housing payments

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development announced today that the Homeowner Assistance Program (HAP), which will help Vermont homeowners facing pandemic hardships, is now accepting applications. The program, funded by $50 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), will provide grants of up to $30,000 per household towards overdue mortgage payments, utility bills, property taxes, and property association charges.

The HAP is being managed through the Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) and expected to run for multiple years to help reduce the long-term risk of foreclosure and home loss.

“As we move forward in our recovery, my Administration is making housing a top priority,” said Governor Scott. “In addition to supporting those experiencing homelessness and building new housing stock, we must also work to keep Vermonters in their homes, to stabilize neighborhoods and preserve the health of our communities. This program offers another tool to help accomplish this.”

Passed as a part of ARPA, this program was supported by Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vt.). In a joint statement, the Vermont Delegation said: “As foreclosure moratoriums and forbearance agreements end, many Vermonters are facing an uncertain future. These funds will help homeowners harmed by the pandemic get caught up on their bills and move forward.”

Earlier in the pandemic, VHFA organized the Mortgage Assistance Program (MAP), which assisted nearly 900 households with a total of $10 million in mortgage and property tax assistance. The additional federal ARPA funding allows the HAP to offer expanded criteria to support homeowners who do not have a mortgage or who have a reverse mortgage, and it will also cover utility bills and homeowner and condominium association fees, to help even more households facing financial challenges.

The program is available to any Vermont homeowner who meets the eligibility criteria, and is not just for VHFA mortgage borrowers. The program is available to Vermont homeowners for expenses related to their primary home, who meet income limits, and who are behind on their bills due to a financial hardship associated with the coronavirus pandemic after January 21, 2020.

“Since the HAP funding is provided as a one-time-only grant, we highly encourage homeowners to talk with a local HUD-approved housing counselor prior to applying,” remarked Eric Hoffman, VHFA’s Manager of Homeownership Business Development, who previously worked as a foreclosure intervention counselor. “Their free counseling services can help applicants make sure they are taking advantage of all the loss-mitigation tools that may be available to them.”

More information and application materials are available at vermonthap.vhfa.org. The website is available in several languages and includes information about how applicants can access additional translation and application assistance. A Homeowner Assistance Program information hotline is open 9 am – 4 pm, Monday through Friday, at 833-221-4208.

