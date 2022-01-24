Submit Release
Senator Kane Announces $1 Million for Environmental Conservation in Chester County

Chester January 24, 2022 – Today, Senator John I. Kane (D-Delaware/Chester) announced $994,992 in grants for several grants to improve conservation in Chester County. The first of these grants, funded through the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant (AFIG) program, funds projects that replace older gasoline- or diesel-fueled vehicles with cleaner fuel vehicles that helps reduce emissions of carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide, a principal greenhouse gas. Three additional grants, funded through the Growing Greener program, are provided projects reducing pollutants in Pennsylvania’s waterways.

“I’m incredibly proud to see this funding coming back into Chester County to help protect the environment and preserve our natural resources,” said Senator Kane. “All of these grants are going to make a real difference for the organizations working to keep our communities clean.”

AFIG grants awarded include:

  • $30,000 for Driven2Drive in West Chester to add electric vehicles to their fleet.

Growing Greener grants awarded include:

  • $495,944 for Stroud Water Research Center to address water quality threats in the Delaware River Watershed;
  • $269,298 for the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art to improve water quality in the Brandywine-Christina Watershed;
  • And $199,680 for the Chester County Conservation District to address the management of mushroom farming byproducts.

 

