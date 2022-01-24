Today is the Last Day of the Legislative Blackout Period

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, January 24, 2022—Montgomery, AL— Today, January 24, 2022, marks the last day of the Legislative Blackout Period for statewide and legislative candidates.

The Legislative Blackout Period prohibits candidates for legislative and statewide office from soliciting, accepting, or receiving contributions during the period in which the Legislature is convened in session. However, the fundraising prohibition does not apply within 120 days of any primary, runoff, or general election. Consequently, candidates may resume soliciting, accepting, or receiving contributions at 12:01 a.m. on January 25, 2022.

For more information about the Legislative Blackout Period, please call the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.

###