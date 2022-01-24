Submit Release
North Dakota Tourism cooperative opportunities benefit communities

The North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Division recently introduced new cooperative opportunities and resources for communities and businesses to attract more visitor revenue. 

The 2022 cooperative marketing plan identifies the priority markets and audiences to ensure targeted resource allocation. Cooperative programs help businesses and organizations of all budgets expand their presence and maximize investments in marketing, social media, and public and media relations. The plan also highlights trends, fresh tactics, and niche opportunities and can be found at https://belegendary.link/Advertising.

“The cooperative marketing plan along with newly enhanced resources assist partners in expanding their marketing dollars and telling unique stories to showcase their communities as welcoming destinations for visitors and new residents,” Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman said.

The following new and enhanced resources are now available:

  • With 78,720 total assets system-wide, the State of North Dakota Media Library’s quality-of-life visuals, trip itineraries, and videos continue to assist partners, state agencies and others in showcasing and promoting North Dakota. Find legendary photo and videos assets at https://belegendary.link/StateMediaLibrary.  
  • Five new videos created in partnership with Brand USA, the marketing arm of travel to the United States, showcase legendary experiences around the state. The uniqueness of each experience is demonstrated throughout the videos and is directed at specific niches that are currently resonating with travelers. View the videos at https://belegendary.link/NDRoadtripVideos.  
  • The partner portal for NDtourism.com has been updated with new features and better integration for industry partners. Attraction and recreation providers, event planners and accommodation providers can utilize this resource to get their experiences listed on NDtourism.com for free. NDtourism.com hosted over 2.1 million visits and provided 281,712 referrals to partner sites in 2021. Industry partners can log in and enter their information at https://partners.ndtourism.com/login.
The complete 2022 marketing and media plan is available at https://belegendary.link/NDMediaPlan2022. To learn more about North Dakota Tourism opportunities, updates, and upcoming events, go to https://belegendary.link/TourismIndustry.

