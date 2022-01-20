2022-01-20 12:41:37.353 $1 Million Mega Millions Winner: 'No Way!'

2022-01-20 12:41:37.353

Two Mega Million players have claimed a $1 million prize won in the Jan. 7 drawing. Their winning ticket, purchased at Smoker Friendly, 1009 W. Fort Scott Road in Butler, matched all five white-ball numbers drawn.

The winning numbers drawn on Jan. 7 were 7, 29, 43, 56 and 57.

The player who purchased the winning ticket said it was out of the norm for her to play Mega Millions.

“I was buying Powerball,” she explained. “I saw the Mega Millions and I said, ‘Just give me one of those, too.’”

After the drawing, the players realized the Quick Pick ticket had won them a $1 million prize.

“I was like, ‘No way!’” she added.

This is the 23rd Mega Millions “Match 5” $1 million base prize won in Missouri since 2013, and the first to be sold in Bates County. Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. Friday’s jackpot is an estimated $376 million.