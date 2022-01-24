Submit Release
Moroccan Sahara: Italian Experts Underline Algeria's Responsibility, Call for Dialogue

MOROCCO, January 24 - Algeria is "the primarily responsible" for the artificial regional conflict created over the Moroccan Sahara, Italian political scientist Massimiliano Boccolini said on Sunday.

Algiers, a "main party" in the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara, "must assume its responsibilities and take part in the political process, based on dialogue," the expert told MAP, deploring all the latest "irrational" decisions taken recently by Algeria.

The stubbornness of the Algerian regime threatens the security of the entire region, underlined Mr. Boccolini, noting that the majority of Italian experts recognize that the autonomy plan, within the framework of the sovereignty and the national unity of the Kingdom, constitutes the only "peaceful and logical" solution to end this conflict.

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres insisted, the day after the regional tour of his personal envoy to Morocco, Algeria and Mauritania, on dialogue between all the parties, within the framework of the UN political process.

In this regard, the expert recalled that the Security Council resolution 2602, which Algiers had rejected, enshrines the process of round tables, with the participation of Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the Polisario, as a unique framework to achieve a political, realistic, pragmatic, lasting, mutually acceptable and compromise-based solution.

For his part, the Italian expert in geopolitics, Marco Baratto, told MAP that Algeria, the main party that supports and finances the Polisario, is "in a bad position," noting that the remarks of the UN Chief constitute "a new blow for Algiers and exposes its lies".

Morocco, a key player in the Euro-Mediterranean area and in North Africa, has made countless efforts to promote the stability of its neighbours, he noted, calling on Algeria to dialogue, transparency and to show good faith so as not to hinder development, security and peace in the region.

The Moroccan autonomy proposal is the only logical solution to resolve the conflict, insisted Mr. Baratto, recalling that Italy faced, at the end of the Second World War, forms of separatism but the State, by offering local autonomy under its sovereignty, succeeded in overcoming and maintaining the unity of the Nation.

MAP 24 January 2022

