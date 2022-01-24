Submit Release
One Injured in Single Vehicle Snowmobile Crash in Pittsburg

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 January 24, 2022

Pittsburg, NH – At approximately 3:00 p.m., Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile accident on Primary Trail 139 off River Road in Pittsburg involving a 62-year-old female operator who had crashed into a tree. An emergency response was initiated by Pittsburg Police Department, Pittsburg Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and a Conservation Officer.

The victim, identified as Susan Stober, 62, of West Roxbury, MA, had been operating a rental snowmobile when she lost control of the machine and ended up crashing into a tree. Stober suffered an unknown leg injury and was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of her injuries.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicate that inattention and not excessive speed was the primary contributing factor in this crash.

