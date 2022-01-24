Three People Injured in Separate Snowmobile Crashes in Coos County

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 January 24, 2022

Gorham, NH – The first crash occurred on Corridor 19 at approximately 9:45 a.m. when a female operator, identified as Alexandra Portes De Beltre, 29, of Warwick, RI, and her youth male passenger were involved in a crash after the rental snowmobile they had been riding failed to make a right-hand turn, went over a steep bank, and ultimately rolled over. As a result of the roll over, the snowmobile sustained significant damage and the operator sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening injury. The youth passenger was not injured.

EMS personnel from Gorham Fire Department and Gorham Ambulance along with a Conservation Officer all responded. De Beltre was transported from the scene on the Gorham Fire Department Tracked Rescue UTV and was subsequently brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further medical treatment. The youth passenger did not require any medical treatment.

Berlin, NH – The second crash occurred on Corridor 12 at approximately 1:45 p.m. when a male operator, identified as Daniel Sevigny, 62, of Fitchburg, MA, was ejected from his snowmobile when his ski struck an exposed rock in the trail, causing the snowmobile to tilt. Sevigny landed off the trail in some small trees, while his snowmobile remained upright and sustained no damage. Members of Sevigny’s riding group called 911, and EMS personnel from Berlin Fire and Berlin Ambulance responded to the scene along with a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer.

Sevigny was transported from the scene on Berlin Fire Department’s tracked Rescue UTV where he was transferred to the awaiting ambulance and ultimately to Androscoggin Valley Hospital. Sevigny sustained unknown injuries, but was they were not considered life threatening.

Stewartstown, NH – The third crash of the day occurred on Primary Trail 127 at approximately 3:30 p.m. when a male operator, identified as Ronald Mailloux, 62, of Nashua, NH, drove off the trail striking a tree. It appears that Mailloux got too close to the edge of the trail when his ski got pulled into the soft snow, causing him to lose control and forcing him into a tree. The snowmobile sustained minor damage in the crash, but Mailloux suffered what were considered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 911 call was made from the scene, and EMS personnel from Colebrook Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS responded to the scene and extracted Mailloux utilizing a rescue OHRV and transferred him down to an awaiting ambulance where he was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of his injuries.

Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in these crashes. Inexperience and inattention appear to be the primary contributing factors.