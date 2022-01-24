Fiber Bragg Grating Market to hit US$ 7,435.3 million, Globally, by 2028 at 25.7% CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Use of Fiber Bragg Grating in Sensing Applications to Provide Growth Opportunities for Fiber Bragg Grating Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Fiber Bragg Grating Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and Industry,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,500.6 million in 2021 to US$ 7,435.3 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during 2021–2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 1,500.6 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by US$ 7,435.3 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 25.7% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 168

No. Tables 87

No. of Charts & Figures 83

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type, Application, and Industry

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Fiber Bragg Grating Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012723/

Rising Application Areas of Fiber Bragg Grating to Drive Market During Forecast Period

Fiber Bragg grating (FBG) is majorly a sensor of strain and temperature. Hence, it is utilized as a sensor to obtain load, temperature, strain, tilt, vibration, pressure, and displacement measurements. It also helps measure the presence of several biomedicals, chemical, and industrial substances in both dynamic and static modes of operation. Fiber Bragg grating is designed to withstand any intense mechanical, electrical, and electromagnetic stresses. They have a stable structure, which makes them ideal for telecom applications, including add/drop, filters, dense wavelength division multiplexing, mux/demux, and lasers.

Fiber Bragg grating sensors are being implemented to locate variations in vibration, temperature, and sound in aircraft and its components. With continuous technological developments and a decrease in telecommunications devices and equipment costs, FBGs are now getting utilized as sensors. Fiber Bragg grating is used for different purposes, including structural health or strain monitoring of engineering structures such as footbridges, bridges, skyscrapers, dams, and aircraft wings; monitoring the behavior of ultrahigh quality precision tools, optical telescope, robotic surgical instruments, and more; and measuring nanometer level deformations in structures that lead to the beginning of cracks.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Fiber Bragg Grating Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicle and human movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has affected economies and countless industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has resulted in the lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Fiber Bragg Grating Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00012723/

Increasing Adoption of Fiber Bragg Grating Due to Their Advantages

FBGs are being increasingly adopted across numerous applications, owing to their advantages such as direct absolute measurement, unique wavelength multiplexing capability, and nonconductivity. Moreover, they are electrically passive and immune to EMI-induced noise. The fiber Bragg grating sensors mounting is like conventional gages. Also, they are available in different mounting options and form factors. When fiber Bragg grating is used with a high-power tunable laser, they can conduct measurements over long distances with minimal or no loss in signal integrity.

Fiber Bragg Grating Market Type-Based Market Insights

The emergence of sensors has transformed the supply chain of various industries as the technology drastically reduced manual efforts, improved accuracy, and saved a substantial amount of time. Moreover, technology paved the way for automation. The majority of sensors are electric sensors, they need a power source, and they are vulnerable to electromagnetic waves, which could lead to the sensor's failure. The fiber Bragg grating sensors use distributed Bragg reflector construction, which reflects a particular wavelength of light. These sensors can detect temperature change, strain, and pressure fluctuations.

Fiber Bragg Grating Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AOS GmbH, Alnair Labs Corporation, FBGS Technologies GmbH, HBM Fibersensing S.A., ITF Technologies, Ixblue Photonics, Micron Optics, Proximion AB, Technica and TeraXion are among the key players in the global Fiber Bragg Grating market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Order a Copy of Fiber Bragg Grating Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012723/

In 2020, Luna Innovation Incorporated signed a US$ 6.2 million deal with Lockheed Martin to extend their long-term relationship, resulting in the development of new optical measurement products, which ensures that the global fleet of F-35 aircraft is ready for service.

In 2018, Proximion AB entered into a development partnership for the industrialization of fiber optic sensing systems with SKF. The two companies are working together to combine SKF's fiber optic bearing sensing technology with Proximion's application integration experience and knowledge in developing and producing advanced fiber optic sensors and data collection hardware units.

Browse Related Reports and get a Sample copy

Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market 2028 Type, Hybrid), Wavelength, Application and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/fiber-bragg-grating-amplifier-market

Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor Market 2028 By Aircraft Type, Application and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/fiber-bragg-grating-sensor-market

Fiber Optic Sensor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.16% to reach US$ 5,506.24 Million from 2020 to 2028 - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/fiber-optic-sensor-market/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/fiber-bragg-grating-market

More Research: https://dailyresearchsheets.com/author/theinsightpartners/