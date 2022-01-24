Medical Engineered Materials Market is anticipated to reach USD 57.2 billion by 2030

Medical Engineered Materials Market to surpass USD 57.2 billion by 2030 from USD 19.1 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 15.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Medical Engineered Materials Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is expected to reach USD 57.2 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 15.4% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the medical engineered materials market is being driven by an aging population, an increase in global healthcare spending, a growing desire for minimally invasive medical procedures, and developments in medical electronics design. Emerging market participants such as APAC, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa are heavily investing in healthcare spending and improving medical facilities.

“Medical equipment and devices are utilized in a variety of diagnostic, procedural, and surgical procedures. These gadgets and equipment are made with medically designed materials. The demand for engineered materials in medical devices is being driven by changing demographics such as the ageing population and emerging disease strains. Globally, the ageing population has a considerable impact on product design and manufacturing. Furthermore, demand for pleasant design is increasing among the elderly. Some of the innovative materials, such as soft-touch TPEs, and processes, such as over-molding, are expected to increase demand for medical engineered materials during the projected period”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Medical Engineered Materials: Key Players

• BASF

• Evonik

• Covestro

• Solvay

• SABIC

• Trelleborg AB

• DSM

• Celanese

• DuPont

• Other Prominent Players

Medical Engineered Materials (MEM) are materials that are utilized to make medical devices and equipment like implants and disposables. These materials have been designed and authorized for use in medical device manufacturing, safety, and assembly. These are high-value-added materials that consistently outperform typical materials, resulting in goods that are thinner, have a broader operating temperature range, are multifunctional, or have better life-cycle performance.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Medical Engineered Materials Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Medical Engineered Materials market is segmented by type into Plastic, Foam, Film, Adhesive and Others. Global Medical Engineered Materials market is divided by Application into Medical Disposables, Medical Devices, Medical Wearables, and Medical Woundcare. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Medical Engineered Materials Segments:

By Type

• Plastic

• Foam

• Film

• Adhesive

• Others

By Application

• Medical Disposables

• Medical Devices

• Medical Wearables

• Medical Woundcare

• Medical Engineered Materials Dynamics

• Medical Engineered Materials Size

