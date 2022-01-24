Summit Oral Care Delivers Innovative Oral Care Products to Fulfill Market Needs
Interdental brushes have small bristled heads designed to clean between teeth and effectively care for crowns, bridges and braces - helping to prevent gum disease.
Leedtech Resources Company announces Summit Oral Care, a new division that delivers unique oral care products for dental professionals and consumers.
Summit Oral Care is dedicated to providing technological advancements with our innovative oral care products. Our mission is to create great smiles and prevent serious oral health issues.”ADDISON, IL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oral care market is projected to reach $54.9 billion USD by 2026 from $47.2 billion USD in 2021. The major factors driving growth of the oral care market include rising incidence of dental diseases, rising number of dental practices, and technological advancements in oral care products and procedures .
— Russell Kalbfeld
Since 2014, Leedtech Resources Company, LLC (LRC) has been providing high quality private label oral care products for major retailers including CVS, Rite Aid and Dollar General.
LRC founder and product engineer, Russell Kalbfeld has been developing Oral Care products for over 25 years. Kalbfeld is the inventor of record on over 20 highly successful Oral Care product patents. The products are developed with the support of practicing clinicians and respected Dental Research facilities including University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, The Center of Dental Research at Loma Linda, and Oral Health Research Institute at Indiana University (IUPUI).
After 17 years leading the Engineering and New Product Development Teams of one of the world’s leading Oral Care companies, Kalbfeld turned his efforts into designing and developing his own line of products. Summit Oral Care® is the latest product development division of Leedtech Resources Company,
LLC (LRC). As a leader in new and innovative oral care technology, LRC has positioned Summit Oral Care® to fulfill the needs of consumers and dental professionals alike. Summit Oral Care® serves Consumers and Dental Professionals. The Summit Oral Care® team of designers use the latest technology to create durable and personalized items for all types of dental practices.
Summit Oral Care® products have been scientifically designed and professionally endorsed for use by retailers, consumers, and dental professionals. The improved and technologically advanced products include:
- Toothbrushes
- Floss & Flossers
- Interdental Brushes & Picks
- Disposable Prophy Angles (DPA)
- Orthodontic Products
- Dental Accessories and more.
Dentists, Orthodontists, and Dental Professionals are invited to join the Summit Oral Care® Ambassador Program to receive online access to personalized, volume and discounted product orders.
Event Update: Visit the Summit Oral Care® Exhibit Booth # 4727 at the Chicago Midwinter Dental Show in February 2022.
About Summit Oral Care®
The mission is to "Help People Smile Again" by providing a line of preventive oral care products that focus on easy home care use. Summit Oral Care® provides solutions that create great smiles and helps prevent more serious oral health issues such as cavities and gingivitis.The Summit Oral Care® oral care products are available for professional and direct-to-consumer sales via the website www.summit-oralcare.com
Craig Andrews
Summit Oral Care
+1 866-243-1146
marketing@beholderagency.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn