Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market is Booming Worldwide at a CAGR of 35.0% by 2030

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market

The increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases further fuels the growth of the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market by Surgery (Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract and Standalone Glaucoma), Target (Trabecular Meshwork, Suprachoroidal Space, and Others), Product (MIGS Stents, MIGS Shunts, and Other), and End User (Eye Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Outpatient Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in geriatric population along with surge in prevalence of glaucoma across the world, rise in focus of key players in the development of MIGS stents, surge in demand for combined glaucoma and cataract surgeries drive the growth of the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market. On the other hand, reimbursement barriers regarding MIGS devices and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. However, rapid transition from glaucoma medications to minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) devices market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market is analyzed across surgery, target, product, end user, and region.

Based on target, the trabecular meshwork segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global market. The suprachoroidal space segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 37.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on product, the MIGS stents segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global market. The MIGS shunts segment, on the other hand, is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 37.1% from 2021 to 2030.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) devices market trends from 2021 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) devices market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2028.

•The Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) devices market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) devices market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Hologic Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Devicor Medical Products, Inc.), C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton and Dickinson Company, Argon Medical Devices, Cook Medical Incorporated, Encapsule medical Devices LLC., Ethicon Endo-Surgery (Johnson & Johnson), Intact Medical Corporation, and Galini SRL.

