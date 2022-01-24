Mattress Market Expected to Reach USD 42.84 Billion by 2028 | Mattress Industry Share, Business Statistics, Latest Trends, Drivers, Restrains and Analysis by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in the global mattress market are Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (Georgia, U.S.), Tempur-Sealy International, Inc. (Kentucky, U.S.), Kingsdown Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.), Grupo Pikolin (Zaragoza, Spain), Sheela Foam (Uttar Pradesh, India), King Koil Mattress Co. (Illinois, U.S.), Greiner AG (Kremsmünster, Austria), Sleep Number Corporation (Minnesota, U.S.), Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Suibao Group (Guangdong, China), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global mattress market size is expected to reach USD 42.84 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The increasing consumer purchasing of bedding products through online channels will stimulate the market growth during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Mattress Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 30.36 billion in 2020.

Requisite for Hospital Beds to Elevate Market amid Coronavirus

The high demand for hospital beds due to the surging COVID-19 cases will boost this industry. For instance, in April 2020, Kingsdown announced to expand its operations in response to the escalating requirements for recovery beds due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.

The company increased its Care Xpress program, through which it can provide medical-grade bedding products. Moreover, renowned companies' development of innovative products to curb the spread of coronavirus will incite the healthy growth of the market during the pandemic. For instance, in July 2020, Serta Simmons announced to develop a new antiviral bed material to help the fight against coronavirus.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Mattress Market are:

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (Georgia, U.S.)

Tempur-Sealy International, Inc. (Kentucky, U.S.)

Sleep Number Corporation (Minnesota, U.S.)

Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Kingsdown Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

Grupo Pikolin (Zaragoza, Spain)

Sheela Foam (Uttar Pradesh, India)

King Koil Mattress Co. (Illinois, U.S.)

Greiner AG (Kremsmünster, Austria)

Suibao Group (Guangdong, China)

Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report. The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report. Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered. The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe. The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report. The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

Market Segments :

By Material

Spring/Coil

Foam

Latex

Others (Hybrids, Cotton, etc.)

By Size

Queen

Twin

Full

Others (King, California King, etc.)

By Application

Household

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others (Educational Institutions, Defense, etc.

Driving Factor :

Rising Popularity of Lavish Home Décors to Augment Growth

The growing demand for household and home furnishing products will encourage the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of houses in developed and developing nations will contribute positively to market growth. As per the Housing Statistical Release of 4 July 2019, in England, completions of new houses totaled 169,770 till March Quarter 2019, which increased by 6% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Furthermore, the increasing trend for luxurious home décor will enable speedy expansion of the market. Likewise, the growing demand for kids beds will uplift the mattress market share. For instance, Sleep Number’s SleepIQ Kids k2 bed is equipped with the DualAir adjustability and SleepIQ technology that allows the bed to adjust, thus allowing the child to sleep comfortably easily. These aforementioned factors are expected to support the growth of the market.

Regional Insights:

High Demand for Bedding Products to Push Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 12.80 billion in 2020. The growing demand for bedding products in China, India, and Indonesia will foster growth in Asia Pacific. For instance, as stated by the Indian Sleep Products Federation’s Comfort Time Magazine issue of July 2019, China was one the topmost importer of mattresses in 2018 accounting for a share of 85.4%.

The demand for bedding products can have an excellent effect on the mattress market in the region. The increasing number of residential buildings will consequently increase the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. North America is expected to expand radically during the forecast period. The demand for high-value and luxury products will spur opportunities for the market in the region.

Moreover, the surging tourism industry will have an incredible impact on the market in North America. The high demand for single-sized beds and mattresses will influence the healthy growth of the market. For instance, as per the U.S. International Trade Commission’s Publication 4842 of November 2018, in the U.S., the apparent consumption of bedding products in 2017 was 16.3% greater than in 2015.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Emerging Trends Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID-19

Global Mattress Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast



TOC Continued…!

Key Development :

January 2020: Serta Simmons, a leading producer of mattresses, launched a new product line for Gen Z and the Millennial population.

