Chlorzoxazone Market Stakeholders With Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Top Industry Trends & Segments Forecast 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Chlorzoxazone Market by Application (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) and Product Type (Type I, Type II, Type III, and Type IV): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Chlorzoxazone is a centrally acting muscle relaxant drug administered in response to acute musculoskeletal syndrome. It is used as a relaxant against strains and sprain caused due to muscle pull, and is administered in combination with analgesics and physical therapy. White crystalline powder color and odorless tablet are the tangent features of the drug. Although chlorzoxazone is regarded as an ideal skeletal muscle relaxant available in the market, it has been seen to cause fatal liver diseases. Some other side effects of the drug include yellow eyes, abdominal bloating, dark skin texture, vomiting, diarrhea, and persistent nausea.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing shortage of these drugs. Thus, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to witness a significant growth in the future, owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19. This, in turn, is expected to have a significant impact on the chlorzoxazone market.

Top Impacting Factors

1) Rise in the number of spinal surgeries and an increase in geriatric population are expected to contribute to the growth of the chlorzoxazone market.

2) Highly industrialized economies with their increasing obese population is witnessing an ever-increasing incidence of lower back pain and subsequent recommendations of skeletal muscle relaxants as the first line therapy. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for chlorzoxazone drug.

3) However, increase in side effects such as fatal liver diseases and total respiratory arrests among others associated with administration of the drug is a possible growth restraint of the market.

The Major Key Players Are:

Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Intas Pharma Inc., Galderma S.A., Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Meda Pharma Inc., Novartis AG, MedPointe Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Acorda Therapeutics Inc, AbbVie Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zydus Cadila, Par Sterile Products LLC, Medtronic Inc., Vertical Pharmaceuticals

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Chlorzoxazone Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Chlorzoxazone Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Chlorzoxazone Market growth.

