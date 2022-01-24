Surgical Microscope Market Market Report 2022, Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Surgical Microscope Market

A surgical microscope can help with reattaching limbs, performing brain and spine surgeries, and reconnecting minute blood vessels. Its superior illumination mechanisms and visual depth of field allow the surgeon to carry on the operation without constant focus adjustment. Some are equipped with back up light systems that can be used during critical phases of surgery. The main benefits of surgical microscopes include their high magnification, extended depth of field, ergonomic posture, and integrated visualization technologies. The augmented reality capabilities of some microscopes have paved the way for a new generation of surgical procedures. A modern surgical microscope can be mounted on a table-top, worn by a surgeon, or placed on a ceiling.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global surgical microscope market include Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd., Leica Microsystems, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, CHAMMED, ARI Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Seiler Precision Microscopes, Alcon, and HAAG-STREIT SURGICAL.

Drivers

Increasing adoption of surgical microscopes in minimally invasive procedures amidst a growing number of surgical treatments is expected to foster growth of the surgical microscope market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, the rising popularity of AR (Augmented Reality)-based microscopy for 3D visualization of deep surgeries is expected to supplement growth of the surgical microscope market during the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has de-accelerated the progress of the global surgical microscope market. The pandemic-fueled shift of surgical centers into COVID-19 wards to prioritize the treatment of critical COVID patients has majorly eaten up the business of the market. On the contrary, as cases are plunging, the market is retaining its pre-pandemic momentum in business.

Key Takeaways

• The surgical microscope market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period owing to the mounting occurrences of eye-related disorders and increasing inorganic strategies among market participants. For instance, in December 2021, Leica Microsystems, a major surgical microscope provider, extended its partnership with SurgicalOne to venture into the Mid-Atlantic market.

• In the cluster of regions, North America is in the driver’s seat for the global surgical microscope market on the heels of an increasing penetration of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), the presence of skilled surgical professionals, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure.

• Simmering under the top spot, the European region is also offering a pipeline of prospects for the global surgical microscope market on account of the rising number of surgical centers in the rural space coupled with the increased awareness of eye disorders.

