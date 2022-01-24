IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market is estimated to be valued at US$ 12,782.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) is an enhancement in metal-oxide technology and widely used as a rectifier or switch in power electronics. An insulated-gate bipolar transistor is introduced to utilize the best of bipolar transistor and MOSFET. IGBTs are used in nearly all segments of the electronics industry, from consumer to industrial, because of their high-power output, compact size, and enhanced reliability in end applications.

The dynamics of the IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET market is discussed in detail to provide concrete information about the IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET market to investors to aid them take major decisions. Primary and secondary evaluation has been conducted to deliver deeper insights are the IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET market. Major changes the IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET market is likely to underdo and performance of the market in different regions are studied elaborately. geographic study, segment analysis, and role of key players are detailed in the report. COVID 19 impact assessment on the IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET market is also detailed in the report.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Infineon Technologies AG

· Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

· Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

· STMicroelectronics N.V.

· Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

· Toshiba Corporation

· Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd.

· Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.

· Semikron Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

· ABB Ltd.

Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Segments covered:

By Product Type: IGBT (Discrete IGBT, IGBT module), SJMOSFET ( Discrete super junction MOSFET, Super junction MOSFET module)

By Application: IGBT (UPS, Wind turbines, PV inverters, Rail traction, Consumer applications, EV/HEV, Motor drives, Industrial applications, Converters/ adapters /chargers, Lighting, Others (servers, networking equipment, etc)), SJMOSFET ( UPS, Wind turbines, PV inverters, Rail traction, Consumer applications, EV/HEV, Motor drives, Industrial applications, Converters/ adapters /chargers, Lighting)

Regional Classification

The IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Market Trends

Major companies are focused on research and development activities, in order to enhance the product portfolio. For instance, in December 2013, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation launched rail traction inverter systems for 1,500V DC catenary using SiC power modules. In January 2013, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd. launched new high-voltage ECN30210 series for single-chip inverter ICs (600 V/ 1 A). These ICs are optimized for controlling small fan motors.

Key companies are involved in partnerships and collaborations, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2013, Hitachi Europe Ltd. partnered with Amantys Ltd. for the sale of IGBT module gate drivers. Furthermore, in November 2010, Infineon Technologies partnered with Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd., under which, Infineon would provide core power semiconductor components to Goldwind for its wind turbines.

