Submit Release
News Search

There were 471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,171 in the last 365 days.

Travel Alert for The Ball's Bend Safety Improvement Project on Route 228 Middlesex Township

Butler, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to upcoming traffic disruptions January 25 through January 27, 2022 near the Route 8 and State Route 228 intersection.

There will be intermittent traffic stoppages between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. as box culvert sections are being delivered for the Ball's Bend Safety Improvement Project.  Traffic may need to be stopped briefly to allow the trucks access to the delivery location.

Drivers should remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###

You just read:

Travel Alert for The Ball's Bend Safety Improvement Project on Route 228 Middlesex Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.