Travel Alert for The Ball's Bend Safety Improvement Project on Route 228 Middlesex Township

​Butler, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to upcoming traffic disruptions January 25 through January 27, 2022 near the Route 8 and State Route 228 intersection.

There will be intermittent traffic stoppages between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. as box culvert sections are being delivered for the Ball's Bend Safety Improvement Project. Traffic may need to be stopped briefly to allow the trucks access to the delivery location.

Drivers should remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

