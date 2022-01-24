Contrast Media Injectors Market is Estimated to reach USD 2,000.7 Mn by 2027, Boom at a CAGR of 6.0% | General Electric

Contrast Media Injectors Market

Contrast media injectors are a vital piece of medical equipment. These devices are typically maintained by clinical engineering departments. They are often overlooked by biomed departments but are becoming increasingly important to their success. Preventative maintenance of these devices is a necessary step to maintain device's performance and safety.

Competitive Landscape:

General Electric, Guerbet SA, Bayer AG, Mallinckrodt, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Medtron, and Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer is driving growth of the contrast media injectors market. It is mainly used in medical procedure such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, computed tomography (CT) scan, ultrasound scan, and X-ray.

Advent of new product due to advancement in technology is again fostering growth of the market. For instance in November 2019, General Electric Healthcare launched Serena Bright, a contrast-enhanced mammography solution for biopsy.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of Covid-19 has impacted the entire supply chain of the biotechnology industry due to travel restriction. This has disrupted the supply of raw materials for production of contrast media injectors.

Key Takeaways:

1. The contrast media injectors market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period owing to the increasing geriatric population which is increasing risk of various chronic disease.

2. North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of chronic disease in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability in the United States. They are also leading drivers of the nation's $3.8 trillion in annual health care costs.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.