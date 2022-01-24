Widespread Growth: Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Projected to Beat $3,413.0 Million, Growing at 4.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 [120-Pages] | Report by Research Dive

The global intraoperative neuromonitoring market is anticipated to experience remarkable growth in the 2019—2026 timeframe. Increasing usage of intraoperative neuromonitoring devices in numerous surgeries is boosting the growth of the market. The insourced intraoperative neuromonitoring sub-segment and neuro & spine surgeries sub-segment are projected to lead the market. The North America market is projected to grow significantly.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $3,413.0 million by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. This report is an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Growth:

Growing cases of chronic disorders, surging usage of intraoperative neuromonitoring devices in numerous surgeries like orthopedic, ENT, and other surgeries, and rising elderly population worldwide are the main factors fueling the growth of the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market. Additionally, rising technological improvements by market players in intraoperative neuromonitoring devices are projected to bring in lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. However, the high costs involved in the treatments that use intraoperative neuromonitoring devices and lack of skilled professionals are projected to hamper the growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring industry.

The report segments the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market into monitoring type, application, and region.

Insourced Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Sub-Segment to Experience Remarkable Growth

Among the monitoring type segment, the insourced intraoperative neuromonitoring sub-segment of the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market is expected to experience significant growth and garner $1,754.3 million during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly because of the rising demand for insourced intraoperative neuromonitoring devices to conduct different procedures during surgeries in hospitals for reducing mistakes.

Neuro & Spine Surgeries Sub-Segment to Observe Highest Growth

Among the application segment, the neuro & spine surgeries sub-segment is projected to grab leading market share and hit $1,095.6 million during the estimated timeframe. This is mostly because of the rising utilization of intraoperative neuromonitoring devices for constant monitoring of neuro & spinal surgeries as these operations are highly complex.

North America Region to Observe Significant Growth

The report analyzes the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region market is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 51.3% during the estimated timeframe. The growth of this regional market is mainly owing to the rising neurological health problems and growing preference of patients for neuromonitoring devices for surgeries.

Major Players in the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market:

The report lists some of the leading players functioning in the global intraoperative neuromonitoring industry including

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION Medsurant Health Cadwell Industries, Inc. Medtronic Medgadget, Inc. IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings, LLC Computational Diagnostics, Inc. Accurate Monitoring, Moberg Research, Inc. NuVasive, Inc. Technologies, Inc., and others.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. - Inquire to Get access to Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report

For instance, in May 2021, Neurosign, a pioneer in the world of interoperative nerve monitoring solutions (IONM), launched a novel intraoperative nerve monitor for preserving nerves.

