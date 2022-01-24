Global Burn Care and Wound Care Market to Surpass US$ 38,254.4 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global burn care and wound care market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21,699.8 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Burn Care and Wound Care Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing product approvals, increasing prevalence of diabetes foot wound ulcers and burn injuries, increasing research and development activities, and inorganic activities such as collaborations and others.

Key players are engaging in inorganic activities such as collaborations in order to increase research and development activities, which are expected to spur the growth of the global burn care and wound care market over the forecast period. For instance, on November 08, 2021, ConvaTec, a manufacturer of medicinal products for wounds, skin care, and burn injuries based in the U.K., had announced three-year extension of the wound care agreement with Vizient Inc., a healthcare services company based in the U.S. The aim of this agreement is to provide high-quality advanced wound care products and services across the U.S.

Market players are engaged in receiving approval in various countries for their products from regulatory authorities. This is expected to drive the growth of the global burn care and wound care market over the forecast period. For instance, on August 30, 2021, RLS Global, a healthcare manufacturer of wound care products, received approval from the New Zealand Medicine and Medical Devices Safety Authority (Medsafe) for use of ChloraSolv in New Zealand, ChloraSolv is indicated for diabetic foot ulcers.

Market players are engaged in receiving pre-market approvals for their products indicated for the treatment of burns or wounds. For instance, on January 28, 2021, Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of medical devices, received pre-market approval for Luofucon Alginate Dressing, a prescribed product of sterilized dressing which contains alginate fibers derived from seaweed. This gel-like covering can be used for covering wounds, which provides a moist environment for fast healing.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing prevalence of diabetes which tends to increase diabetic foot ulcers is expected to spur the growth of the global burn care and wound care market over the forecast period. For instance, Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC) published National Diabetes Statistic Report for the year 2020 states that 34.2 million people i.e. 10.5 % of the U.S. population are diagnosed with diabetes.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global burn care and wound care market over the forecast period, owing to increasing inorganic activities such as collaboration and acquisition. For instance, on October 11, 2019, 3M Company announced complete acquisition of Acelity Inc. and its subsidiaries for US$ 6.7 Billion, which is leading medical technology based company of wound care. The aim behind this acquisition is to provide improved medical facilities to patients.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global burn care and wound care market include Smith and Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, ConvaTec Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Baxter International, Medtronic Plc., 3M Company, Ethicon Inc., Medline Industries, Pensar Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Organogenesis Holdings, Integra LifeSciences, DeRoyal Industries, Coloplast A/S, MiMedx Group, and ACell.

Market Segmentation:

Global Burn Care and Wound Care Market, by Product Type: Topical Agents Antibiotics Antiseptic Antimicrobial Antifungal Wound Therapy Device Negative Pressure Therapy Vacuum-assisted Closure Device Chariker-Jeter Wound Sealing Kit

Skin Grafts Split-thickness Full-thickness Grafts

Surgical Sutures Staplers Tissues Adhesives

Advance Dressing Foam Dressing Collagen Dressing Hydrogel Dressing

Traditional Burn Care Medical Band Cleansing Agents

Others

Global Burn Care and Wound Care Market, by Wound Type: Surgical Wounds Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Diabetic Foot Ulcers Arterial and Venous Ulcers Traumatic Wounds Burns Others

Global Burn Care and Wound Care Market, by End User: Hospitals and Clinics Burn Care Centers Others

Global Burn Care and Wound Care Market, by Region: North America

By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America

By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



