Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Baltimore County

January 24, 2022

(PARKTON, MD) – Maryland State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in which one person died Sunday night in Baltimore County.

Shortly before 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at southbound Interstate 83 in the area of Old York Road in Parkton, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, Clinton Andrew Rice, 39, of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI, when for unknown reasons, he lost control of the car, exited the road to the left and overturned multiple times in the center median.

Rice was transported by ambulance to York Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. A female passenger in the case was also transported by ambulance to York Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Southbound I-83 was shut down for a brief time following the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

The crash remains under investigation.

###

