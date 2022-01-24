Lockheed Martin nears announcement on US assembly site for USAF LMXT refueling tanker

Lockheed Martin LMXT Refueling Tanker. Credit: Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin, which will compete with Boeing for the KC-Y refueling tanker contract, is expected to announce a US assembly site by month's end.

We’re in those final considerations, both where the physical facilities will be located, what makes the most sense, trying to keep it efficient for the US government.” — Larry Gallogly, the director of the LMXT campaign