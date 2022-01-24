Ostomy Care Accessories Market is Projected to Size USD 313.3 Mn, Globally, Grow at a 7.0% CAGR by 2028 | Coloplast Corp

Ostomy Care Accessories Market

New Research Study "Ostomy Care Accessories Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Most people with an ostomy are concerned with the emotional aspect of this surgery. Though ostomies are life-saving procedures, they do cause emotional distress for some patients. One of the biggest concerns is body image and self-esteem. People often feel that they are not good enough and have fear of outside speculation. Some people also feel like they are not attractive enough. Those with an ossification tube in their stomach may seek support from a psychologist or social worker. Children may adjust more quickly to their ostomy if they have it from birth. For this reason, they may see their ostomy as a natural part of themselves. However, adolescents often experience additional stress and anxiety from their ostomy. As such, it is important for parents to monitor their children's adjustment to the ostomy. If there is a significant issue involving their mental health, they can discuss it with their healthcare team.

Major players operating in the global ostomy care accessories market include Salts Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, 3M, Perma-Type Company Inc., Schena Ostomy Technologies, Inc., Cymed, Flexicare Medical Limited, Baohe Ostomy Care, Welland Medical Limited, Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company, Nu-Hope, ALCARE Co., Ltd., B. Braun, ConvaTec Group plc, Hollister Incorporated, and Coloplast A/S.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of bladder cancer in the world is expected to drive the growth of the global ostomy care accessories market. For instance, according to World Bladder Cancer Patient Coalition, around 573,278 individuals in the world suffer from bladder cancer. Patients often feel depressed and embarrassed when they are told they have an ostomy, and it is important to seek emotional support. Support groups are a good resource for people who have undergone ostomy surgery and can answer questions. Psychotherapy is another option for people who are struggling with a painful condition. A doctor can provide more detailed information about the treatment and its potential side effects. Increasing advancements in the ostomy surgery processes are estimated to propel the growth of the global ostomy care accessories market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global ostomy care accessories market faced a lot of challenges, such as increasing patient populace in hospitals owing to the increasing COVID-19 cases. Moreover, with the increasing focus on the pandemic, several other treatments were delayed, which included the ostomy care sector.

Key Takeaways:

• North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global ostomy care accessories market, owing to the increasing prevalence of key market players in the region. For instance, in 2019, Hollister launched a new production site in the Kaunas region of Lithuania.

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global ostomy care accessories market, owing to the increasing provenance of bladder cancer in the region. For instance, according to the Indian Cancer Society, in 2018, there were around 18,926 bladder cancer cases in India.

