Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market is estimated to boost at a 8.6% CAGR by 2028 | Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Anti-inflammatory drugs market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future. Anti-inflammatory drugs can help suppress the non-intentional alarm, whenever the immune system activates against healthy body cells, which results in inflammation in those body organ. As a result, there is an upsurge in the number of osteoarthritis and similar inflammatory diseases. As a consequence, people suffering from osteoarthritis suffer from muscular pain and joint stiffness. However, if not properly treated, this can cause a lot of discomfort and disability. Hence, with proper diagnosis, a suitable treatment can be administered for a cure.

Major players operating in the global anti-inflammatory drugs market include, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, AbbVie Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Biogen Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Eli Lily and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Company, Inc., Mylan, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

R&D in anti-inflammatory drugs is expected to propel growth of the global anti-inflammatory drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, Juva Life Inc. identified a proprietary compound, JUVA-041, found in the cannabis sativa family of plants with significant anti-inflammatory properties.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:14pm CET, 29 December 2021, there have been 281,808,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,411,759 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 28 December 2021, a total of 8,687,201,202 vaccine doses have been administered. In December 2021, European Medicines Agency recommended approving the use of an anti-inflammatory medicine to treat adults hospitalized with severe COVID-19.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global anti-inflammatory drugs market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2021, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. received approval from Health Canada to proceed with Phase II trial designed to study the safety and tolerability of CardiolRx and impact on myocardial recovery in patients presenting with acute myocarditis.

