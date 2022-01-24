Passive optical LAN (POL) Market 2022 Size, Share, Growth and Trend Forecast to 2028 | Adtran Inc., Ericsson, AT&T Inc.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

global passive optical LAN (POL) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 41.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 25.1 % over the forecast period (2021-2028)

A passive optical LAN (POL) is a point-to-multipoint network architecture wherein data, video, and voice services are transported at gigabit speeds via single optical fiber to serve various users. There are different components involved in passive optical LAN (POL) including optical connectors, optical cables, optical circulators, optical encoders, optical power splitters, optical transceivers, optical couplers, and optical filters. It finds applications in interoffice, loop feeder, the fiber in the loop (FITL), a synchronous optical network (SONET), hybrid fiber-coaxial cable (HFC), and synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH) systems.

Major Key players in this Market:

· 3M Company

· Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

· Adtran Inc.

· Ericsson Inc.

· Alcatel-Lucent

· Broadcom Corporation Inc.

· AT&T Inc.

Drivers & Trends

Passive optical LAN (POL) helps to save the total cost of ownership by a significant amount since the cost of installation of equipment is very low. This low cost of ownership is achieved with POL using a highly-centralized distribution network, which is passive in nature. With the savings in both capital and operating expenditure, POL amounts to a considerable saving in the total cost of ownership. The major chunk of capital expenditure in the traditional network was taken by the riser closets and workgroup switches. In passive optical network, the closet and switches can be mounted on the smallest of spaces available, in turn saving 45% of the capital expenditure. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global passive optical LAN (POL) market during the forecast period.

Regional Classification

The Passive optical LAN (POL) market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

