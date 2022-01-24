Global Demand for Candle Market Size Set to Touch USD 13,700 Million by 2026 at a 6.7% CAGR Growth: Says Facts & Factors

[177+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Candle Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 8,900 million in 2020 and is expected to reach around roughly USD 13,700 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of approximately 6.7% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Vollmar, Baltic Candles, Bolsius International, Delsbo Candle, Duni, Hansa Candle, KORONA Candles, CerasRoura, Contract Candles, Candle Scandinavia, Better Homes and Garden, Bath & Body Works, Bridgewater Candles, Circle E Candles, Colonial Candle, Diptyque, Malin + Goetz, Slatkin & Co., White Barn Candles, Village Candles, Yankee Candles, and others.

Facts and Factors has published the latest research report titled "Global Candle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Tea Lights, Votive, Pillars, Birthday Candles, Cartridge Candles, Wax-Filled Container Candles, Others), By Wax (Beeswax, Stearin, Paraffin Wax, Rapeseed Wax, Palm Wax, Soy Wax, Others), By Business Model (Private Lable, Stand Alone Brand), By Fragrances (Scented Candle, Unscented Candle), By Color (Monochrome, Color Candle), By End-Use (Home, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, Speciality Stores, Wholesale/Distributors) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021–2026" in its research database.

This is a professional and very detailed report about the primary and secondary drivers of the candle market, as well as production, market share, leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

What is a candle market? How big is the candle market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

A candle is a flammable wick that is made up of wax that delivers light. Candles were initially used as a light source but nowadays, candles are a celebration symbol. It signifies soothes the senses, aroma, defines events & ceremonies, and many more. Candles are accessible in various sizes, shapes, colors and designs which include wax-filled container candles, pillars, tea lights, birthday candles, votive, cartridge candles and others. Candles are manufactured from various kinds of waxes such as paraffin wax, soy wax, palm wax, beeswax and others. Among these, paraffin wax is the most broadly used raw material in the manufacturing of candles. The substitute of paraffin wax candles is also available such as the candles made up of organic wax.

Industry Major Market Players

Vollmar

Baltic Candles

Bolsius International

Delsbo Candle

Duni

Hansa Candle

KORONA Candles

CerasRoura

Contract Candles

Candle Scandinavia

Better Homes and Garden

Bath & Body Works

Bridgewater Candles

Circle E Candles

Colonial Candle

Diptyque

Malin + Goetz

Slatkin & Co.

White Barn Candles

Village Candles

Yankee Candles

Thymes

Jo Malone

Blyth

Jarden Corp

S. C. Johnson and Son

Chesapeake Bay Candle

Langley/Emprire Candle

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the Market Size in terms of Value and/or Volume of the global candle market?

What are the key Companies operating in the candle market and what are their respective market shares?

What are the Market Size and Growth Rates of Various Segments at Global and Regional Market?

Which Region/Country is projected to drive the growth in the Candle market during the forecast years?

Which Segments & Sub-segments would drive the growth in the market during the forecast years?

What Crucial Factors are expected to Drive and Restrain the market growth? And what are the Key Opportunities in the Candle industry?

How do the Value Chain and Supply Chain function in the Candle market?

What Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels are adopted in the market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, by Wax, by Business Model, by Fragrances, by Color, by End-Use, by Distribution Channel, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Global Candle Market: Growth Factors

Increase in demand for organic candles to drive the growth market

The increase in demand for organic candles has increased significantly for natural wax over the years. This is due to their effect called the non-carbon blackening effect. Moreover, the growing awareness among the individuals for the negative impact of burning candles on the environment is motivating them to aim at carbon footprint drop, thus it further drives the demand for such candles. The demand is positively inclined by the preference for candles that do not result in carbon blackening.

Along with this, growing awareness among millennials regarding the effects of candles burning on the environment is inspiring them to strive towards reducing their carbon footprint. Synthetic candles made up of lead wicks, synthetic fragrance and contaminated oil cause indoor air pollution which certainly leads to breathing/respiration and other health-related issues. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that the excessive use of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) in candles can cause headaches, skin irritation, fatigue, nausea, runny nose, dizziness, irritated mood, and even cancer and organ damage.

High consumption of candles as an aesthetic-appealing product among female

To estimate the total attractiveness of the candle market, current and prospective candle industry trends are outlined. During the forecast timeframe, the top impacting factors emphasized opportunities. The rise of the candle market is fueled by factors such as High consumption of candles as an aesthetic-appealing product among female millennials for domiciliary application is projected to drive the growth. Independent brands, beauty retailers and fashion houses have been coming up with new & innovative products to constantly capture a new customer base and to retain the older ones. Meanwhile, the commercial utility of candles has been growing, with the majority of massage centers and spa using candles which is scented for a mild & soothing effect. Similarly, fine dines and restaurants are gradually using the products to create an aromatic and beautiful ambience for the customers.

Global Candle Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 8,900 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 13,700 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.7% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Vollmar, Baltic Candles, Bolsius International, Delsbo Candle, Duni, Hansa Candle, KORONA Candles, CerasRoura, Contract Candles, Candle Scandinavia, Better Homes and Garden, Bath & Body Works, Bridgewater Candles, Circle E Candles, Colonial Candle, Diptyque, Malin + Goetz, Slatkin & Co., White Barn Candles, Village Candles, Yankee Candles, Thymes, Jo Malone, Blyth, Jarden Corp, S. C. Johnson and Son, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Langley/Emprire Candle, Yankee Candle, and others Key Segment By Type, Wax, Business Model, Fragrances, Color, End-Use, Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Candle Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Candle market is segmented based on type, wax, business model, fragrances, color, end-use and distribution channel.

As per type candle market is segmented into (tea lights, votive, pillars, birthday candles, cartridge candles, wax-filled container candles, others), by wax (beeswax, stearin, paraffin wax, rapeseed wax, palm wax, soy wax, others), by business model (private lable, stand alone brand), by fragrances (scented candle, unscented candle), by color (monochrome, color candle), by end-use (home, commercial) and by distribution channel (hypermarket/supermarket, online stores, convenience stores, speciality stores, wholesale/distributors).

Paraffin wax held a market share of more than 30%

In 2018, the paraffin wax held a market share of more than 30% owing to its ability to mold into different shapes and at a low cost. It is a petroleum by-product and is water-resistant, significantly used for producing floating candles. Moreover, the semi-translucent and colorless feature allows including colors giving it a decorative look.

Candle Market Analysis: by Region

North America is projected to dominate global Candle market growth

Throughout the projected period, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. The North American market is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market, owing to the increasing consumption of aromatic candles, coupled with growing aromatherapy treatment in countries such as the US and Canada in the region. In addition, manufacturers have launched mosquito repellent candles to protect from mosquitoes which are anticipated to support the growth of the global market. Meanwhile, the region is expected to continue leading shortly attributed to increasing product demand during the festive seasons such as Easter and Christmas. Another trend, driving the market in the U.S. is gifting candles during festivals and special occasions.

Browse the full “Global Candle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Tea Lights, Votive, Pillars, Birthday Candles, Cartridge Candles, Wax-Filled Container Candles, Others), By Wax (Beeswax, Stearin, Paraffin Wax, Rapeseed Wax, Palm Wax, Soy Wax, Others), By Business Model (Private Lable, Stand Alone Brand), By Fragrances (Scented Candle, Unscented Candle), By Color (Monochrome, Color Candle), By End-Use (Home, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, Speciality Stores, Wholesale/Distributors) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021–2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/candle-market

The global candle market is segmented into:

Global Candle Market: Type Segment Analysis

Tea Lights

Votive

Pillars

Birthday Candles

Cartridge Candles

Wax-Filled Container Candles

Others

Global Candle Market: Wax Segment Analysis

Beeswax

Stearin

Paraffin Wax

Rapeseed Wax

Palm Wax

Soy Wax

Others

Global Candle Market: Business Model Segment Analysis

Private Lable

Stand Alone Brand

logo Fragrances Segment Analysis

Scented Candle

Unscented Candle

Global Candle Market: Color Segment Analysis

Monochrome

Color Candle

Global Candle Market: End-Use Segment Analysis

Home

Commercial

Global Candle Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Wholesale/Distributors

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the candle market is predicted to grow annually at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2026 .

. Through the primary research, it was established that the candle market was valued at around USD 8,900 Million in 2020 is predicted to grow roughly USD 13,700 Million by the end of 2026.

On the basis of geography, North America is projected to dominate global Candle market growth.

