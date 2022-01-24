Governor Phil Scott Appoints Matthew Walker to Vermont House of Representatives

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of Matthew E. Walker, of Swanton, to the Vermont House of Representatives, representing House District Franklin-4. Walker replaces former Representative Brian Savage (R-Swanton) who resigned last month.

“As a small business owner and someone who has spent a lot of time volunteering in his community, Matt will bring valuable experience to this new role,” said Governor Scott. “When interviewing him, I was impressed by his enthusiasm for service, his pragmatism and commonsense approach, and I’m confident he will be an impactful legislator.”

Walker and his wife PattiJo own and operate Vermont Clothing Company & JC Image, a screenprinting, embroidery and graphic design business of nine employees. Prior to that, he was director of international transportation for A.N. Deringer, Inc.

“Brian Savage served the people of Swanton, Sheldon and Vermont for many years in Montpelier,” said Walker. “I am humbled and proud to accept the Governor’s appointment to represent my neighbors in the Vermont tradition of a citizen legislator.”

Walker was born in Rutland and raised in Brandon, Vermont and graduated from the University of Vermont. An active member of his community, Walker has been a youth baseball and basketball coach for over a decade and is in his third year as the head coach of the boys varsity basketball team ay Missisquoi Valley Union High School. He and PattiJo have three children, Richard, Patrick and Emily.

Keeping with tradition, because former Representative Savage served as a Republican, Governor Scott made the appointment from a list of candidates submitted by the local Republican committee.

A photo of Walker can be found by clicking here.

