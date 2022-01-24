NJAAW Housing Series in February Developed to Help Older Adults Plan for the Future

Free online sessions take place consecutive Wednesdays starting 2/2/22

With the number of aging adults rising rapidly, NJ families would be wise to start planning for their future living needs.” — Cathy Rowe, DrPH, Executive Director, NJAAW

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics, more than 23% of NJ's total population is over 60 -- and by the year 2030, all Baby Boomers will be of retirement age.

“With the number of aging adults rising rapidly, NJ families would be wise to start planning for their future living needs,” said Cathy Rowe, DrPH, Executive Director of New Jersey Advocates for Aging Well (NJAAW). “This is particularly important because studies also show that the majority of adults 50+ wish to remain in their homes and/or communities as long as possible, with a sense of independence and connection."

“However,” Dr. Rowe said, “older adults and their families may not be aware that there isn’t one large leap from living in complete independence to assisted living. There are numerous steps and options along a continuum of needs, finances, preferences and opportunities.”

NJAAW is bringing together experts in the realm of NJ housing to explore options at each of those stages and needs, from the perspective of the older adult and family members. The NJAAW Housing Series takes place online on consecutive Wednesdays in February at 4 p.m. ET. All sessions are free and open to the public.

Speakers will explain strategies to help people stay in their homes with modifications and built design. They will also discuss options for getting help in the home, downsizing, and when assisted and supportive living becomes necessary.

The virtual event will cover:

Feb. 2 -- Session 1, “Planning and Adapting to Stay in Your Home”: Renovations at any stage of life can incorporate age-friendly designs. Simple adaptations can reduce risks, support independence and allow people to choose where they live. Speakers: Christine Newman, AARP NJ; Diane Vitillo, Home Heart Beats, LLC; NJAAW Board Chair Steve Leone, and Jack Carman, Spiezle Architectural Group, Inc.; Dr. Cathy Rowe, NJAAW.

Feb. 9 -- Session 2, “Help in the Home”: Recognizing that one needs help to stay in one’s home is important. This session will cover how to find health aides, adult day care, when to bring in help and how to pay for it. Speakers: Larry Aronson, Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange; Lori Morell, Parker at Monroe Adult Day Center; Edgar Brisbon, Silver Lining Advantage; Kani Burgos, Lutheran Senior LIFE at Jersey City, a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

Feb. 16 -- Session 3, “Senior Residential Options”: After breaking down stereotypes of housing options for retirees, this session will define independent vs. assisted living, skilled nursing, long-term care and the range of options available. Speakers: Harold Colton-Max, Jewish Community Housing Corporation of Metropolitan New Jersey; James (Jimmy) Tavormina, Springpoint; NJAAW Board Member Carl Archer, Archer Law Office, LLC; Diane Riley, Supportive Housing Association of NJ, Inc.

Feb. 23 -- Session 4, “Policy and Plans for New and Innovative Solutions”: Looking forward, what is on the horizon for housing in NJ? Accessory dwelling units (ADUs), co-housing and supportive housing? What are new plans? What is needed? Speakers: Dean Dafis, Mayor of Maplewood Township, NJ; Laurie Facciarossa Brewer, NJ Long-Term Care Ombudsman; Ed Truscelli, Princeton Community Housing; Cassondra Warney, Corporation for Supportive Housing.

Programs are free; please register once for Zoom links to all four sessions at njaaw.org/events. Those who register will also have on-demand access to session recordings.

The NJAAW Housing Series is made possible by Raise the Roof Sponsors Parker Health Group, Inc. and Horizon Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NJ; Build the Walls Sponsors AARP NJ and New Jersey Relay & CapTel, and Lay the Foundation Sponsor Springpoint.

About NJAAW

NJ Advocates for Aging Well (NJAAW, njaaw.org) has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the aging experience since 1998. It is the only statewide nonprofit focused solely on providing leadership in public policy and education to enable older adults to live with independence and dignity in their communities. NJAAW’s social action issues include senior housing and hunger, elder economic security, older workers and transportation. Aging Insights, a monthly topical TV program produced by NJAAW, connects caregivers, older adults and their families to community-based services and resources. The show is available on NJAAW’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/njadvocatesforagingwell and website, as well as public-access stations across NJ (check local listings for channels and times). NJAAW also presents educational forums and an Annual Conference (June 13, 2022) offering development opportunities and best practices for professionals entrusted with caring for aging adults. Follow NJAAW on Facebook and Instagram @njadvocatesforagingwell and Twitter @njagingwell.