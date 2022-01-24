ECG Market Expected In South Korea to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 12.3% through 2026

South Korea ECG Market

The South Korea ECG market is segmented into product, lead & end user. Based on product, the market is divided into resting ECG, stress ECG, & Holter monitors

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "South Korea ECG Market by Product (Resting ECG, Stress ECG, and Holter Monitors) Lead (Single Lead ECG, 3-6 Lead ECG, and 12 Lead ECG) and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Electrocardiograph (ECG) devices are used to record heart activities through electric signals. These devices are amplified on the ECG monitor. These are essentially adopted across various medical set-ups to diagnose different types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in people; thereby, assisting the appropriate therapy for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the South Korea ECG market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Resting ECG segment to retain lion's share

The resting ECG segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing to more than half of the total market, owing to its ease of availability and affordability and surge in geriatric population suffering from cardiovascular diseases. However, the Holter monitors segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, owing to its benefits such as portability and ability to monitor the heart rate for more than 24 hours in a single charge. The report also includes in-depth analysis of Stress ECG.

Hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share

The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly three-fourths of the market share, owing to availability of highly advanced ECG equipment for monitoring the patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases. However, the home settings & ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to register the CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, owing to increased popularity of ASCs as it provides a cost-effective, high-quality alternative for hospital-based treatments. The report also analyzes other end users.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global South Korea ECG market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The South Korea ECG market forecast is studied from 2017 to 2025.

•The South Korea ECG market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the South Korea ECG market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Schiller AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Corporation, General Electric Company, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mediana Co., Ltd., Bionet Co., Ltd, OSI Systems, Beijing Choice Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (ChoiceMMed), Mindray Medical International Limited dominated the market in 2018, owing to wide distribution of their product portfolio across South Korea.

