Nacelle Actuation System Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,161.4 Million By 2028

Reports And Data

Nacelle Actuation System Market Size – USD 726.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.90%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising need for Nacelle Actuation system Market in the increasing number of airline fleet globally is a major factor for the growth of the market. Another factor for the growth of the market is the escalating demand for fuel-efficient and noise-reducing nacelles, thus, spurring the growth in the Nacelle Actuation System.

According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, the Global Nacelle Actuation System market was USD 726.3 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90%. Rise in the size of airline fleets globally is a major factor helping the growth of the market.

Thrust reversal is the act of temporarily diverting the thrust produced by an aircraft's engine so that it acts against the forward travel of the aircraft, and thus providing the deceleration needed. Nacelle actuation systems (also called Thrust Reverser Actuation systems) help activate the nacelle and thus, engage the process of deceleration. Normal engine operation is not affected by this system, because the ducts through which the exhaust gases are deflected remain shut until the pilot activates the reverse thrust. When this happens, the clamshell doors rotate to uncover the ducts and close the normal exit. Then the thrust is directed in a forward direction by vanes to oppose the aircraft's motion. There has been an increase in the demand for fuel-efficient and noise reducing nacelles, which is another significant reason for the rise of the Nacelle Actuation System market. The market is forecasted to grow at a high CAGR by the year 2026 on account of development and procurement of new generation of aircraft and engines. However, the difficulty faced in repairing or remolding the aircraft nacelles will be a major factor restraining the growth of the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of mechanism, the market is segmented into Hydraulic and Electric, with Hydraulic mechanism occupying over 70% share in the market in 2018. Increasing demand for precisely operating components will be the major factor for the growth of the Electric mechanism segment over the forecast period.

The increasing number of security issues globally will increase the demand for Nacelle Actuation System further over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Get a sample of the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1985

Key participants include Woodward, Inc. (U.S.), Arkwin Industries (U.S.), Honeywell International (U.S.), Safran (France), Collins Aerospace (U.S.), Triumph Group (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Co. (U.S.), Diakont (U.S.), Ametek (U.S.), and Nordan (Norway).

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The rising number of airline fleets globally is a major factor for the increase in demand for the Nacelle Actuation System market.

• North America is predicted to occupy the largest share in the market on account of its massive airline fleet. Another major factor is the increasing number of aging airline fleet in the region over time, which is helping the growth of the industry.

• A potential opportunity for the market players lies in the Asia Pacific region, where countries like China and India are ramping up their airline fleet to satisfy the demand for rising airline passengers. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow the fastest over the forecast period until 2026.

• By Mechanism, the market is segmented into Hydraulic and Electric. Hydraulic segment occupied the largest share in the market with a share of over 70% in 2018. The Electric segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR through the forecast years on account of the increasing need for precise operating components in the aviation industry.

• It is projected that the total global fleet will increase to 37,978, up from 26,307 in 2018. Narrow-body aircraft will be the biggest beneficiary of this expansion, rising from about 56% of the fleet in 2018 to more than 66% by 2028.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nacelle-actuation-system-market

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Nacelle Actuation System Market on the basis of Platform, Mechanism, End-Use, and Region:

Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Commercial Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

• Business jets

Mechanism (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Hydraulic

• Electric

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Maintenance repair overhaul

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1985

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.