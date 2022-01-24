Electronic Warfare Market Size Expected to Reach USD 23.13 Billion By 2028 –Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Electronic Warfare Market Size – Rising tensions transnationally as well as the regional instability are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing transnational and regional instability is the major driving factor for the growth of the Electronic Warfare market. However, the high cost of equipment will be the major factor obstructing the growth of the market in developing countries as those countries prefer the traditional means of the Electronic Weapons market.

However, the reliance of developing nations on the traditional means of warfare will be the factor restraining the growth of the industry.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Electronic Warfare market was USD 16.92 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.90% from 2020 to 2028. Electronic Warfare can be defined as the warfare conducted using electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic Warfare uses radio waves or laser light usually to confuse or disable the electronics of the enemy. It can involve listening or collecting the enemy radio`s signals or sensing the radar of an incoming missile. Advanced electronic attack solutions are used to deliver the non-kinetic and digital effects while still providing a cloak of protection for the platforms. Increasing Transnational and regional instabilities is the major factor for the growth of the market. Another major factor for the growth of the market is the rising focus on Cognitive electronic warfare technology, thus spurring the demand for Electronic Warfare over the forecasted period. However, the high cost of the equipment will be the major factor obstructing the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

With the rise in the tensions politically across nations or regions, the instability is increasing which is the major factor these countries are increasingly investing in upgrading their military capabilities. U.S. is in the stage of increasing its Electronic Warfare research, development, test and evaluation funding and procurement by over 9.5% and 7.1% respectively. The market is increasingly diversified across almost every area of defense spending.

The increasing rate of electronic, cyber and optical domains will require a perceptible shift in war fighting techniques. Since the avenues of technological advancement in these fields are limitless, new generations of equipment will emerge at a rapid rate. The challenge would be to integrate them into the physical domain of war-fighting and achieve the desired effect on the adversary. The relatively new field of Quantum Computing has the potential of creating a new generation of satellite. Trends like this will help drive the market further over the forecasted period.

Increasing drone industry, the demand for Electronic Warfare will further rise over the forecast period of 2020-2028.

Key participants include Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Harris (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Saab SA (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Textron (U.S.), and L3 Technologies (U.S.).

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Nations globally are in the route of modernizing defense programs and increasing the procurement of advance electronic warfare systems which is further helping to grow the market over the forecasted period.

• With the increase in miniaturization of electronic components and the increase in efficiency of cooling technology, the Radio Frequency systems will be better as well as the performance of the sensors will increase.

• Equipment like the Krasukha-4 or the Turkish KORAL ground-based jammer can generate very high power output over a broadband of frequencies which can be effective at distances up to 300km, which is a big jump from the previous generation of jammers which had limited ranges and effectiveness while in broadband jamming mode.

• Truly multi-role aircraft operating in high threat AD environment will be more effective than single mission electronic attack legacy aircraft.

• The advanced EW systems being used for pure military use which can effectively disrupt and paralyse the operations of the enemy, are however likely to see a greater reliance on non-standard protocols, non-standard modulation schemes and proprietary wave forms.

• Aerial Platform is forecasted to be the second largest segment in the market with a market share of over 30% globally in 2026. Increasing investments being carried out in the segment by majority of the leading market players will be the major factor for the growth of the segment.

• Electronic warfare segment is forecasted to grow the fastest over the forecasted period on account of increasing procurement of the equipment in military ships and aircrafts.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Electronic Warfare Market on the basis of Capability, Platform, Product, and Region:

Capability (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Electronic Support

o Signal Intelligence

o Electronic Intelligence

o Communication Intelligence

o Others

• Electronic Attack

o Active

o Passive

• Electronic Protective

o Anti-Active

o Anti-Passive

Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Aerial

o Fighter Jets

o Transport aircraft

o Special Mission Aircraft

o Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

• Land

o Vehicle Mounted

o Soldiers

o Base Stations

• Naval

o Ships

o Submarines

o Unmanned Marine Vehicles

• Space

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Electronic Warfare Equipment

o Jammers

 Radar Jammers

 Electronic Jammers

 Barrage Jammers

 Sweep jammers

 Spot Jammers

 Pulse Jammers

 Digital Radio Frequency Memory Jammers

 Corner Reflector

 Communication Jammers

 Remote Controlled Improvised explosive device jammers

o Self-Protective EW suite

o Countermeasure dispensing system

o Decoys

 Towed Decoys

 Active Decoys

 Drone Decoys

o Flare Dispenser

o Chaff Dispenser

o Directed Energy Weapons

o Direction Finders

o Directional Infrared Countermeasure

o Anti-Radiation missile

o Antennas

o IR Missile Warning System

o Identification friend of foe

o Laser Warning System

o Electromagnetic shielding/hardening material

o Radar warning receiver

o Counter UAV

o Interference mitigation system

o Electromagnetic pulse weapons

• Electronic warfare operational support

o Software

o Training & Simulation

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Key Advantages of Electronic Warfare Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Electronic Warfare industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Electronic Warfare market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

