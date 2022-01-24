Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR Of USD 4,896.8 Million During The Forecast Period 2028

Reports And Data

Increase in demand for scratch-resistant glass in the smartphone & tablets

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global scratch-resistant glass market is forecast to reach USD 4,896.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly as the demand for scratch-resistant glass is getting higher in the smartphone industries. The revolutionary growth in the smartphone industries directly propels the scratch-resistant market. These protective glasses have been trendy and add to the value of the midrange and flagship smartphones. Having paid a premium price for the flagships, the consumers cannot afford an aftermarket screen replacement if the devices get scratches. This way, these kind of glasses are highly in demand by the consumer side of the smartphone & tablet industries. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 4.13 Billion in the year 2026, owing to its record increasing sales in the mid-range and premium smartphones in the developing economies such as India and Bangladesh.

Get an idea about the offerings of our report from Report Brochure@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1952

Key participants include Corning Incorporated, SCHOTT AG, AGC Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Edmund Optics, Crystalwise Technology, Rubicon Technology Inc., Precision Sapphire Technologies, Ltd., KYOCERA Corporation, and Monocrystal.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Smartphone & tablets market had a market share of 28.6% throughout the forecast period. Smartphone & tablet have the highest amount of usage of the scratch-resistant glasses as these devices are used as the daily drivers and have more chances to get scratches. The midrange lineups of smartphones are propelling the market.

Heads-up displays, dashboards, mirror glasses, windshields, and sunroof, among others, are made by the scratch-resistant glasses. The goggles, space helmets, cockpit instruments, canopies, and windows in the aviation also have the usage of these glasses. The segment had a market revenue of USD 0.37 Billion in 2018. The CAGR is calculated to be 10.2% in the period 2019 - 2026.

Because of the harsh environments, while sailing, most often the marine glasses are damaged. The discoloration due to water exposure, moisture absorption in the interlayer, and scratches from ice and salt in the oceans are some of its severe damages. The maritime industry observes a growth rate of 8.8% during the forecast period and will achieve a market share of 11.0% by 2026.

The chemically strengthened glass is manufactured by the surface finishing process, which also combines different minerals to form a strong scratch resistance glass. This segment has the highest market share of 77.4% in 2018 and would grow at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period.

Above 8.5 includes diamonds and sapphires, which are some of the hardest materials available on earth. Sapphire glass falls under this segment and supposedly the strongest scratch-resistant glass available by now. Above 8.5 segment had a market share of 29.5%, being the most expensive solution in the market.

North America is accounted to gain 30.1% of market possession by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period.

Europe is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 19.7% of market possession by 2026 and CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Download Report Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1952

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global scratch-resistant glass market on the basis of the type, applications, hardness scale, end-use industries, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Chemically Strengthened Glass

Synthetic Sapphire

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Display Screens

Electronic Gadgets Body

Automotive Interior & Exterior

Building Facade & Interior Architecture

Aviation & Marine Interior & Exterior

Optical Components

Camera Lenses

Others

Hardness Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

1 to 7

7 to 8.5

Above 8.5

End-Use Industries Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Smartphone & Tablets

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Automotive & Aerospace

Building & Construction

Maritime Industry

Home Décor

Others

Ask for Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1952

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Coalescing Agent Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/coalescing-agent-market

Tert-Butylamine (tBA) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tert-butylamine-tba-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com