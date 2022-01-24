Cloud kitchen Market To Surge USD 159.1 Billion By 2030, Size, Share, Major Key Players, Segments Outlook

Cloud kitchen Market to surpass USD 159.1 billion by 2031 from USD 53.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 11.55% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Cloud kitchen Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to Cloud kitchen Markets Market to reach USD 159.1 billion by 2031 from USD 53.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 11.55% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. According to a study by Fatpos Global Additionally, rising consumer preference for online food services over dining experiences is one of the main aspects contributing to the market growth. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when dine-in facilities were shut as a safety measure to stop the spread of the virus, online food ordering and delivery services grew popular among customers. The rising demand for online food delivery solutions has encouraged several restaurateurs to have open cloud kitchen outlets to serve customers and produce orders.

“There has been a surge in several users on many social media sites with an increase in internet penetration. Considering this, most of the prominent players in the cloud kitchen market plan on encouraging their products and services on these social media sites. Social media marketing is one of the major strategies implemented by many companies and industries to promote their product offerings. Therefore, increase in the use of social media marketing is expected to deliver profitable opportunity for the growth of the cloud kitchen market and finally increase its customers”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Cloud kitchen Market: Key Players

• Kitchen United

• Rebel Foods

• DoorDash Kitchen

• Zuul Kitchen

• Keatz, Kitopi

• Ghost Kitchen Orlando

• Dahmakan

• Starbucks (Star Kitchen)

• Cloud Kitchen

• Other prominent players

Cloud kitchens are also identified as dark or shared kitchens. Cloud kitchens are delivery-only kitchens, which can be owned by a brand or third party working with several brands. Brands that are using cloud kitchens can also function as virtual restaurants or brick-and-mortar restaurants. Furthermore, on the other side brick-and-mortar restaurants are using separate cloud kitchens to offer more efficient delivery. In addition, the increase of on-demand food delivery is becoming a main trend in the food and beverages industry. Consequently, cloud kitchens represent a crucial element of this procedure, as large numerous operators adapt their businesses to the rising demand for online food delivery demand.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Cloud kitchen Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented By Type Independent Cloud Kitchen, Commissary/Shared kitchen, and Kitchen Pods; By Product Type into Burger/Sandwich, Pizza/Pasta, Chicken, Seafood, Mexican/Asian Food, and Others; Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Cloud kitchen Market Segments:

By Type

• Independent Cloud Kitchen

• Commissary/Shared kitchen

• Kitchen Pods

By Product Type

• Burger/Sandwich

• Pizza/Pasta

• Chicken

• Seafood

• Mexican/Asian Food

• Others

