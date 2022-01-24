Intelligent Training Delivers Exceptional Patient Care at New Victoria Hospital
Intelligent Dialogue develops bespoke programme for New Victoria Hospital to facilitate the team in delivering the highest quality Patient Services Management.
The results have been evident, after several examples of patients proactively seeking out the management team to thank them for the help and experience they have received.”ROYAL WOOTTON BASSETT, WILTSHIRE, UK, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When New Victoria Hospital in South West London got in touch with Intelligent Dialogue they were looking to ensure that they could deliver the very best patient experience, where patients would feel valued, cared for, and in receipt of the best treatment, tailored to their personal needs. Intelligent Dialogue worked in partnership with the Hospital to develop their Patient Services team, with a level of bespoke training they had not experienced before.
— Donna Gibbs, New Victoria Hospital’s Operations Director
New Victoria Hospital already had very strong values they wanted to permeate throughout the team but needed some guidance in ensuring that these values were translating into the everyday conversations and interactions the team were having with patients and families.
As with any of their transformational programmes, Intelligent Dialogue listened to calls, met with key people, and collaborated with the Patient Services Management team to ensure that the training reflected everything that was important to them.
A programme was then developed to facilitate the team in thinking about the care they give in any interaction with the patient, from booking an appointment to requesting medical test results.
Donna Gibbs, the Hospital’s Operations Director, wanted to develop the skills and approach of their Patient Services Team, who are the crucial first point of contact by phone and face to face within the Hospital. She says;
“We want to ensure all of our patients feel cared for, that they are receiving a service that is tailored to them and that eases their healthcare worries. The Intelligent Dialogue team managed to achieve a big impact and improvement, with some of the smallest of changes, the results have been profound for the team, the Hospital, and ultimately our patients. The results have been evident, after several examples of patients proactively seeking out the management team to thank them for the help and experience they have received."
Intelligent Dialogue are a training and development company that specialises in real development for real people in daily scenarios, with practical tools and techniques rooted in the real world.
www.intelligentdialogue.com
New Victoria Hospital is a private, charity-owned hospital based in Kingston upon Thames, Surrey, and is one of the few remaining independent hospitals in the country. It has provided a high level of service to the local community for over sixty years and is frequently ranked by patients as one of the top private hospitals in London.
www.newvictoria.co.uk
Gemma Finch
Burford Creative
7769582590 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn