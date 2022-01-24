Non-Woven Adhesives Market Is Predicted To Attain USD 4,226.9 Million By 2028: Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The development of medical procedures and growth in disposable hygiene products is propelling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global non-woven adhesives market is forecast to reach USD 4,226.9 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Non-woven adhesives are being used extensively in healthcare industries. They are implemented for making baby products like diapers and training pants. Apart from child clothing, these adhesives are also used for making adult incontinence as well as feminine hygiene products. They are chosen for their low odor, softness, cohesion strength, high elasticity, and excellent processability. They comprise of a base polymer, plasticizer, tackifier, and an antioxidant.

The market for Non-woven Adhesives is guided by the rising demand for child products. The growth is backed by a continuous demand across all the regions. Along with baby products, they are also used in industrial sectors owing to their cohesive strength. Low production cost and the need for waste minimization is pushing the market growth in non-woven adhesives. Their corrosive resistance property as well as the ability to resist heat and humidity, makes them a viable option for the production of furniture, household materials, and automotive parts.

The driving factors mentioned above results in the appraisal of the market, whereas factors like their susceptibility to creep or joint when exposed to high temperatures may restrain the growth of this market. Further research in this field will lead to resolution of these pressing issues.

The populace of the Asia Pacific region is the main reason for the high demand of non-woven adhesives due to the rising demand in the baby as well as female hygiene products. The advancement in the field of medicine and surgery has also led to the rise in the growth of this market. The easy and minimal disposal for these products has led to an increased demand for the non-woven adhesives market.

Key participants H.B. Fuller Company, Lohmann-Koester GmbH & Co. KG, Beardow Adams, ADTEK Consolidated Sdn Bhd, Palmetto Adhesives, Moresco Corporation, Bostik, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, tesa SE, and Savare Specialty Adhesives, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Styrenic Block Copolymers in the non-woven adhesives market are expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period. They are used in construction for their properties of being lightweight and high strength among other polymers. With time they are slowly replacing traditional metal reinforcements.

Increasing initiatives taken by the governments as well as by manufacturers, along with increasing awareness among women is leading to propel the market for disposable, eco-friendly, and easy to use solutions for feminine hygiene. This advent of hygienic products is leading to market growth of non-woven products. In 2018, it was observed that female hygiene products held a market share of 23.0%.

In the construction segment, the utility of non-woven adhesives is to observe a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period. These adhesives are strong enough to be used for construction purposes as they are resistant and can withstand temperatures and mechanical stress.

Automotive industry uses non-woven products for making the upholstery of vehicle interiors and engine covers. They are utilized not only because of the aesthetics they provide but for the corrosion protection as well as their resistance to heat and humidity. The automotive segment held the second highest market share of 23.0% during the year 2018.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Countries like India and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the non-woven adhesives market. The main reason for this quick growth is the rising need for baby products all over this region as well as growing awareness among the women for feminine hygiene products.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Non-woven Adhesives market on the basis of polymer type, application type, end-users, and region:

Polymer Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Poly Alpha Olefins

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Baby Care

Female Hygiene

Medical

Vehicles

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Healthcare

Automotive

Construction

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

